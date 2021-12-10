Opinions among members of the Moore County Board of Education clashed this week over a proposal to add two early release days to the spring semester calendar.
The measure would result in the loss of approximately six hours of class time if the board approves it on Monday. But not all board members agree that the benefit to teachers, who have clamored for relief in a year that school officials now concede they overscheduled, outweighs the lost opportunities for learning.
More than 20 public school districts in North Carolina adjusted their calendars to offer staff “wellness” or “mental health” days back in November. Moore County Schools is considering similar accommodations with the addition of early release days on Feb. 18, a Friday, and Wednesday, March 16. Those days are currently scheduled as full school days.
The proposed calendar changes also involve scheduling Feb. 21 as an optional teacher workday instead of a required one.
“We are obliged to acknowledge that we probably would not have conducted this review had it not been for all of the attention that had been raised in neighboring school districts,” said Superintendent Bob Grimesey.
“But once that was raised, and we met with the teacher advisory council, it was clear that this is on people’s minds.”
But board member David Hensley framed the plan as an attack on working families, who may have to find childcare on those two afternoons, and on struggling students. He said the district should be looking at adding hours to combat learning lost during the pandemic, and suggested the committee that reviewed the proposal may need different parent representatives.
“Are they dual-income houses, are they military spouses, are they single parents? Are they doctors’ spouses who sit at home and do whatever doctors’ spouses do? Are both people reflective of the economic diversity of our schools?” he asked.
“Based upon what I saw when we had the school improvement plans here, the parent liaisons were very high on the economic scale. Several of which, I knew them personally. So I’m not sure that we have correct parental representation on these boards.”
Board member Libby Carter, a former high school teacher, said that the move is in support of refreshed, well-organized teachers who can make more of the time that they have students in class.
“I am in no way targeting any particular group or subgroup within our communities who may or may not be able to have a babysitter in the afternoon,” she said. “We are looking, I think, at what will facilitate more learning rather than less learning. If three hours one afternoon would give us 20 percent growth, then by all means I’d vote with you and say let's add three hours every afternoon, let’s keep them ‘til six every day. But that's not necessarily the simple answer to a major issue.”
West End Elementary Principal Shaun Krencicki, who serves on Moore County Schools’ calendar committee, told the board on Monday that adding hours is in effect what they attempted to do when preparing the current year’s calendar. The calendar included fewer teacher workdays than usual for the first year of full-time classroom instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everybody was so excited … there was no thought about masks and protocols and quarantines,” said West End Elementary Principal Shaun Krencicki, who serves on the district’s calendar committee.
“We had a fantasy that we would be done with this and let’s just have a year where we just drive it. What we’ve learned is that was a mistake.”
As approved, the calendar scheduled no optional workdays other than those attached to holidays: the day before Thanksgiving, Dec. 20, Jan. 3, Easter Monday. Early release days have been typical every month or so as an opportunity for afternoon professional development, but this year they’re only scheduled on the final day of each semester.
The state requires schools to offer at least 185 instructional days or 1,025 hours of in-school time every academic year. The district routinely plans for more than that, though, in the expectation that some days will be lost due to inclement weather during the year. The 2021-2022 calendar includes 1,078 hours as originally approved, so Moore County Schools won’t run afoul of state law by sacrificing two half-days.
The district is hoping teachers will take advantage of the time without students to catch up on lesson plans, grading and collaborative planning with other teachers in their buildings.
“With the pandemic present, and the need to sort of regroup, what my teachers are begging for is the chance just to meet for a few hours that doesn’t take them until 6 o’clock at night,” said Krencicki.
The remainder of March 16 is proposed as a required workday, but otherwise teachers with leave accrued would have the option to use those days as time off. Levy and Hensley both bridled at the loss of class time for potentially unproductive uses.
“If you’re going to tell people that you've got a half day on Friday and an optional day on Monday, they’re going to the beach,” said Levy.
“If the teachers want professional development time and they want it to be on school time, I get it. Good idea, but let’s do it on a Wednesday.”
Carter and Stacey Caldwell, also a former teacher, support the proposed calendar changes and said that teachers can put extra time to good use.
“Teachers are not seeking more professional development,” Carter said. “They are seeking the time to work collaboratively with the teacher across the hall. … It’s planning time, it’s time to change the bulletin boards if nothing else, it's time to grade some papers that have piled up. It’s not seeking a workshop where they go and listen to someone tell them how to do it for three hours.”
“I fully support this, especially because I know it’s coming from the teachers and coming from the staff, and just not something coming from the calendar committee,” Caldwell added. “It’s coming from those teachers who really need that break or really want to co-teach with other teachers and see what they’re doing.”
