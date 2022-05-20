Rep. Jamie Boles’ seven-term streak in the General Assembly will come to an end following his loss in the House District 52 Republican primary election on Tuesday.
Boles, a funeral home owner, had represented the district since 2008, when he defeated incumbent Republican Joe Boylan. The district, which previously covered most of Moore County, was redrawn this year to include only a southeastern portion of Moore and all of Richmond County.
While losing much of his base was a challenge to Boles, he faced an additional hurdle when the General Assembly's redistricting “double-bunked” him with fellow incumbent Rep. Ben Moss. The Richmond County Republican was drawn out of his former District 66 race and into 52.
Moss, a railroad engineer, in 2020 became the first-ever Republican elected to represent District 66. At the time, the district comprised Richmond, Montgomery and Stanly counties.
Nevertheless, Boles was thought to have an edge in the race between the two incumbents. The John Locke Foundation, a conservative think tank, surmised he had a “distinct advantage” because of the “higher population of primary voters in Moore County” compared with Richmond, where voters were more likely to recognize Moss’ name on the ballot.
Even Moss acknowledged that the odds were seemingly in his opponent’s favor. In an interview with The Pilot before the election, Moss described himself as the David to Boles’ Goliath.
In an upset, Moss managed to usurp Boles with 53 percent of the vote. More than 2,260 of the 3,680 ballots cast for Moss came from Richmond County, where he was a county commissioner before running for state office.
While Boles was the top vote-getter in all of the redrawn district’s Moore County precincts, he received only 391 votes in Richmond County. That amounted to just under 15 percent of the Richmond County Republican turnout.
“He ran a great grassroots campaign and he outworked us in Richmond,” Boles said of Moss. “I applaud their GOP for getting voters out on the primary and sticking with their candidate.”
Reflecting on his time in office, Boles said he is proud of advancing legislation that allowed for the reopening of Samarcand, a statewide law enforcement training center in Eagle Springs. Some of his other memorable accomplishments, he said, include working with the Republican-led legislature to reduce personal income taxes and helping to persuade the U.S. Golf Association to build its second headquarters in Pinehurst.
“I could go on and on about all the accomplishments that I've been part of since we took over the majority of the House and the Senate,” he said. “It’s obvious that the job we did and the policies that we put in place have made North Carolina one of the top three states to do business in and even today, our economy is robust.”
More recently, Boles worked with Sen. Tom McInnis to allocate $9.6 million in the state budget to repair the broken dam in the gated Woodlake community near Vass. The funds will clear the way for water to return eventually to the community’s centerpiece lake for the first time since 2016, when the dam was breached amid concerns about its stability in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.
A native of Aberdeen, Boles has been a fixture at community events over the past 14 years. He even organizes one of the county’s quirkiest celebrations: the annual Sardine Festival in his hometown.
He is also known for supporting local Boy Scout projects and for presenting residents with awards like the Order of the Long Leaf Pine. Those interactions, Boles said, are among the most fulfilling aspects of being a state representative.
“The constituency work is what I’m really going to miss,” he said. “But I will still be active in the community with my business, which I am now. I don't see a whole lot changing as far as community involvement.”
Boles said he hopes Moss will “learn the district” and the issues affecting his new constituents in Moore County.
“If he asks any questions I’ll be glad to assist,” Boles said. “It’s for the citizens, and I wish him all the luck.”
In a phone interview following his victory on Tuesday, Moss said he tried to spend as much time as he could campaigning in Moore County.
“I knew the people in Moore didn’t know me,” he said. “I wanted them to see I was a genuine person. I told them, ‘Hey, I’m a freshman but I represented not just Richmond, but also took care of folks in Montgomery and Stanly counties by representing them well.’ I just hoped people would give me a shot and decide to see if I could do what I said I would do.”
Moss added he was “in awe” of the election’s outcome.
“It wasn’t supposed to be this close,” he said. “I wasn’t supposed to win. It is sort of humbling, so many people told me I was crazy for even running.”
With no Democratic challenger to face in November, Moss will run uncontested in the general election unless a write-in or unaffiliated candidate makes the ballot.
