A crisis of the magnitude of a global pandemic has a “powerful way” of identifying if a business has made the right strategic decisions to help it navigate and respond nimbly. The United States Golf Association weathered the storm and is stronger than ever, said president Stu Francis during the organization's virtual annual meeting held Friday.
“Overcoming adversity, like achieving success, does not come overnight,” Francis said, noting it was a triumph of will that took great strength and agility to create a path forward.
Pinehurst Resort and the USGA have enjoyed a special relationship for 30 years, with its masterpiece No. 2 course having played host to more championship events than any other site in the nation. But that cozy, informal relationship was cemented into plans announced last fall for USGA to develop its second headquarters, a facility it calls “Golf House Pinehurst,” in addition to naming Pinehurst Country Club as its first anchor site for future U.S. Open events.
Independent studies estimate the total economic impact of the USGA’s long-term presence will exceed $2 billion to North Carolina, and that more than 1 million visitors are projected to travel to Pinehurst annually.
“One of the greatest hurdles was the annual investment we make in golf. The USGA is not immune to the financial shortfalls,” Francis said, noting that 75 percent of the organization’s annual operating revenue depends on the U.S. Open.
The 2020 U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open championships were postponed and, ultimately, rescheduled last year with reduced crowd capacity. Francis said through a combination of event insurance payouts and a strong investment portfolio, the USGA was able to honor its financial commitments and also maintain its staff during the worst of the pandemic. In addition, the USGA launched a $5 million emergency relief fund grant program for its 59 allied golf association members.
USGA CFO Susan Pikitch reported a 20 percent drop in revenue last year and an operating deficit of $4.6 million, which she said was a positive outcome considering the challenges of 2020.
“Maintaining our financial health was a remarkable achievement and demonstration of the organizations’ perseverance,” Francis said. “Investing back into the game is our commitment and obligation. Our mission is to champion and advance the game, and no matter the circumstances, golf can lean on the strength of the USGA.”
Outgoing CEO Mike Davis also gave his annual address during the USGA’s virtual meeting, held on Feb. 26. He will be stepping down this summer and LPGA Commissioner Mike Whelan will assume the USGA CEO role.
Davis called 2020 a “strangely remarkable year” when the organization and its allied members saw the number of golf rounds increased by 10 percent with more people spending time at home or pursuing local outdoor sports interests.
“It was extraordinary that every golf course was working in the same unfamiliar environment,” Davis said, noting they have worked to put the lessons learned to use. “We know there are barriers we must cross. We must make sure golf is fun, and that it can be played in a timeframe that works for this and future generations.”
Specifically, he singled out the work of the USGA’s Green Section for its annual investment in research, course consulting and education to elevate the experience of the everyday golfer while helping courses find real solutions for issues such as reducing water waste.
In addition, Davis noted the game is becoming a more accessible sport with greater diversity and more juniors and girls playing than at any other time in golf’s history.
During the meeting, Moore County residents Bob Klug and Bryan Lewis were recognized as recipients of the Ike Grainger Award which honors volunteers who have served the USGA for 25 years.
