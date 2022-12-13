Sybil Patterson bought over $300 worth of groceries the night before the lights went out at her Aberdeen apartment complex.
Like most people in Moore County, Patterson lost power following the Dec. 3 attacks on the area’s electric grid. Most of the food she purchased had spoiled by the time service was restored to her apartment.
“We had chicken, eggs, fish, shrimp, steak — all of it gone,” said Patterson, who went four days without power. “It’s bad because I spent the last of my money putting groceries in the house.”
Thousands of local families emerged from the blackout to find their refrigerators filled with fetid food. The cost of replacing those unusable groceries was an unexpected expense that placed extra strain on residents whose budgets had already been stretched thin by the holiday shopping season.
Most insurance companies offer reimbursement for spoiled food, albeit with some common restrictions. A customer’s policy may only cover food lost during a severe storm or other natural disaster. An insurer might also deny a customer’s claim if the value of their lost food is less than their deductible.
“Because there’s so many different kinds of policies, we’re kind of being general about our guidance and we’re telling people with food spoilage issues who aren’t sure what their next steps are to call us and we’ll be happy to assist them on an individual basis,” Jason Tyson, director of communications for the N.C. Department of Insurance, said in a phone interview on Friday. “If a customer lost a lot of food and documented it and sent it to their insurer thinking they had it covered, as outlined in the policy, and maybe the insurer did not pay in the way the customer thought they would, they should give us a call. We can help talk them through that sort of thing.”
The department, which can be reached by calling (855) 408-1212, issued a statement on Dec. 6 urging insurance companies to be “flexible with consumers who have been affected by the Sandhills power outages.” Among other things, the agency requested that insurers “waive late fees and penalties” for policyholders.
But what about low-income residents who can’t afford home insurance? The blackout was especially challenging for the county’s food-stamp recipients, many of whom spent their monthly benefits on groceries that went bad.
Summer Tonizzo, press assistant for the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said her agency is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to alleviate some of the loss with food waivers.
“We are in the process of working with USDA to assess what waiver options may exist for Moore County residents already receiving FNS,” she wrote in an email to The Pilot. “We have not yet received any waivers, but if approved, we will be communicating that with recipients and will post the information on our website.”
Tonizzo said N.C. DHHS submitted the “necessary information requested by USDA” on Friday and had asked the federal agency to “expedite their review and approval process.”
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
