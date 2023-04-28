From her hospital bed at UNC Chapel Hill last April, Angie Mullennix was grateful to be alive.
Her objectives on the road to recovery were many, but after years spent competing in Ironman triathlons, she would be content with just a simple 5K race again.
But who was she kidding? Certainly not herself. Beginning with thrice daily quarter-mile walks around her Whispering Pines neighborhood, Mullennix turned that into so much more. Last weekend, she competed in the Ironman Texas race, completing the grueling challenge in 12 hours, 37 minutes and 9 seconds.
The 2022 Ironman Texas was the race that Mullennix was training for last year when a distracted driver struck her while Mullennix was biking on Vass-Carthage Road. Airlifted from the accident, she spent more than a week at UNC Hospitals recovering from injuries that required the removal of a failed left kidney. Hardware was used to fix fractures to her back and neck.
“I finished the race and when I crossed that finish line, I was just in awe of myself and how I got to that point. It still blows my mind,” Mullennix said. “That was the most earned finish I had ever had with an Ironman.
“Never would I have been disappointed had it not happened.
“I’m grateful to be alive.”
Her time wasn’t a personal best, but it was faster than some of her previous eight finishes in the monstrous triathlon that includes 2.4 miles of swimming, 112 miles of biking and 26.2 miles of running.
All of it was a far cry from the laps around the neighborhood using a walker and wearing a neck collar brace the same time last year.
There is no such thing as an off day for Mullennix, and her training regimen, modified during her recovery from the accident, never stopped.
“While I can do it, I’m going to do it. I promised myself that once I started swimming, biking and running, that I would do it every day until the day I can’t,” Mullennix said. “I don’t ever take rest days because I don't want that to be the day I couldn’t ever swim, bike or run.”
Starting with a quarter mile at a time, she advanced to two laps at a time to account for a half a mile. She slowly ditched the walker while walking alongside her husband Jeremy. Neighbors cheered from their yards for Mullennix when they saw her passing, her “own little race in the neighborhood.”
“I moved so slow it took me a long time to go a quarter of a mile. That alone was utterly exhausting,” she said. “I just kept getting a little bit stronger every day. It didn’t feel like I was getting any stronger, but each day was like, an inch stronger, an inch stronger, an inch stronger. By May I was up to walking without a walker and without him helping me about three or four miles a day.”
Mullennix was cleared by her neurologist to resume most physical activities on June 26. She wasted no time getting back into a training regime. The following Saturday, she was toeing the line for a 5K race in Cary. Running at a less than 9:30-minute per mile pace, the test run helped her learn more about her body since the accident.
“That was pretty good after having just started jogging two days before that,” Mullennix said. “It felt strange because it felt like I had a stack of potatoes stuck in my back.”
Her first triathlon, a shorter triathlon called a “sprint triathlon,” came in September at White Lake, doing so alongside a coworker from the State Department of Public Instruction, Kristie Van Auken. Van Auken was cleared to swim, bike and run alongside Mullennix for the race.
It was from there that Mullennix knew her next goal was to get back to an Ironman race.
Training included a pair of half marathons in the spring, the second of which in March was completed in less than two hours.
“That was the fastest time I’ve had in almost 10 years for a half marathon. I’ve progressively gotten faster than I was before the accident,” she said.
Running progressed from walking for Mullennix, but swimming came with its own set of challenges. Screws and other hardware in her neck and spine caused changes she worked on in her backyard pool.
“Even though it took weight off my back, because of so much hardware in my back, my stroke completely changed,” Mullennix said.
Then came her return to the bike. More cautious now after the accident, Mullennix limits rides to her neighborhood or closed tracks now. Part of the nerves of getting back into the seat of her bike were relieved on a lengthy ride that turned into a “funny story,” near Pope Airfield.
“I was a little shaky at first, but once you get going and after two hours of a five-hour bike ride you settle in. I got to 4 hours and 55 minutes, and I had five minutes left and I was at my car. I was like, I’m going to ride circles around my car because I’m not stopping now. I need five hours on my watch,” Mullennix said. “Then I hit a little patch of gravel and I toppled over my bike.
“It was kind of good though that it happened because it got the nerves out of me. I toppled over and I was fine,” she added while laughing.
Faith and family has been a leading force for Mullennix in her journey back to competing in another Ironman after it was once a distant dream.
“To me it’s a miracle,” Mullennix said. “I feel like my job is to tell people that God did this.”
With her husband beside her in the early stages, his emotional support was equally as valuable as being the arm for her to lean on during the quarter-mile walks.
“There would be times I would be like, ‘I can’t do this. There is no way I can do this.’ And I would get in my own head,” Mullennix said. “He would be like, ‘You can feel sorry for yourself, or you can do something. If you sit there and feel sorry for yourself, that doesn’t get you any further.’
“It’s OK to have moments, but those moments can’t outweigh the moments you look ahead.”
For daughter Leah and son Garrett, it was the first time they could recall seeing their mother cross the finish line at an Ironman race. Leah was there as an infant the first time Mullennix crossed the finish line in an Ironman.
Mullennix’s first thought after completing the race was that this would be the final time. But Jeremy knew better when he heard his wife say that.
“Now I’m going to do another one this year,” she said. The Ironman Maryland in September is her next feat.
From setback to comeback, Mullennix is a living example of Ironman’s mantra: anything is possible. Her story is one that she sees can carry into anyone facing a setback in life.
“When something bad happens, keep moving ahead. You can always do something. It may not be what you did before, but you can always do something, and it might be better than what you did before,” she said. “You never know until you just keep trying.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
