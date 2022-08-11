The coronavirus pandemic derailed just about everything for everyone including Dr. Brian Sherrington’s plans to celebrate his retirement after 44 years as a local pediatrician.
Sherrington notched the 44-year-mark in December 2020. Because of the delay in his ability to mark that milestone, the staff of Sandhills Pediatrics decided to throw him a surprise retirement party on Saturday, July 23 at the Carolina Hotel in Pinehurst. Staff member Jamie Reedy was instrumental in the party planning.
Sherrington went to college at the University of California Los Angeles and attended medical school at the University of Florida.
He recently spoke about his journey to Sandhills Pediatrics and where it all started.
“I’ve always wanted to be a doctor,” said Sherrington.
He completed a summer externship, similar to an internship but for a shorter period of time, and spent the summer with a general practitioner. The general practitioner did everything from delivering babies to removing appendices and caring for the elderly.
“But the only time I really felt like I connected was when we were taking care of children,” said Sherrington.
He decided to go into pediatrics and joined Sandhills Pediatrics in 1976. The practice had been founded 10 years earlier by Drs. David Bruton and William Clark. Sherrington was asked to join by Clark.
Sherrington said medicine has changed a lot in the last few years, as had the dynamic between doctors and nurses. The team concept has been in play for about 10-15 years, Sherrington said. Doctors and nurses are highly trained and work together in the office.
“I can’t say enough about them. I could not have done what I wanted to do if I hadn’t been surrounded by good people,” said Sherrington.
Registered nurse Sarah Collins was Sherrington’s nurse for over 39 years. He talked about how Collins always was prepared and anticipated what he needed.
Collins said they shared a lot in life and will always have a special place.
“He was kind of like my work dad,” said Collins.
Collins spoke about Sherrington’s personality and how he was “respectful, humble and so intelligent.”
Collins said that Sherrington carried this idea that regardless of wherever you worked in the office, everyone was equally as important.
Sherrington said he was “dealt a good hand” when he was partnered with Collins as his nurse.
What Sherrington said he loved most about working with Sandhills Pediatrics was the loyalty of the people he worked with. He said that he didn’t see many turnovers in the staff.
Dr. William Stewart, who has known Sherrington since 1988, said Sherrington it was “an absolute pleasure to work with him (and I have) always been impressed by his hard work.”
Stewart spoke about how extraordinary Sherrington was as a mentor for him as a young doctor.
Sherrington’s retirement was a gradual process to phase out of the office. He started cutting the days he worked until he was fully retired.
Sherrington stays busy even in retirement. He spends his days with his golden retriever Rosie, 2, who keeps him company. They take long walks every day. Rosie is also a trained service dog to help Sherrington hear.
