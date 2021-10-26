John Dempsey has suspected for a long time that he works for the best community college trustee anywhere.
He said as much six years ago, on the occasion of George Little’s presentation with the United Way of Moore County’s Cornerstone Award. You could fairly ask how Demspey can be so sure, given that Little is the only trustees’ chairman he’s known in his 32-year tenure as president of Sandhills Community College.
But it’s not gratuitous praise. No less a group than the national Association of Community College Trustees confirmed it earlier this month at its annual conference in San Diego. During an evening gala on Oct. 15, the association named Little its Trustee of the Year from more than 10,000 trustees representing 500 two-year institutions nationwide.
“I went with him. I didn’t want him to get that award without me being with him. We were kind of on pins and needles,” said Larry Caddell, a longtime Sandhills trustee and Little’s current vice-chair.
“This has been his legacy. He’s done everything in his power to make sure it was for the right reasons.”
Little and the rest of the Sandhills contingent at the conference knew he would be honored with one of five regional awards during the convention. But his overall honor has been a proverbial shot in the arm for the entire campus.
“This is one of the best things that has happened in a long time, especially in the midst of COVID,” said Heather Lyons. Lyons, Dempsey’s executive assistant and secretary to the board of trustees, helped compile Little’s nomination for the regional award.
“We needed some really good news and everyone on campus is so excited and so supportive of George Little. It’s been a morale boost for all of us here. Again we’re reminded of what a great community college we are.”
Seeing the Potential
Little was chairman of the Moore County Republican Party in 1981 when Charles Phillips, the first GOP-affiliated county commissioners’ chairman in a century, called to give Little his choice of positions. The answer was a no-brainer.
Sandhills Community College was established 15 years earlier, and at the time operated in three buildings on its Airport Road campus plus rented spaces in Hoke County and Robbins. But Little had previously served as the state’s deputy secretary for natural and economic resources under Gov. Jim Holshouser. He saw the college’s potential to help power Moore County’s economic engine.
Little has spent the 40 years since channeling his zeal for politics to pave the way for Sandhills to grow: by about 30 academic programs and five bond issues’ worth of construction. The latest of those projects, Foundation Hall, is now underway near the campus entrance.
Along the way he has served as a trustee at UNC-Pembroke and spent six years on the Association of Community College Trustees’ board, including one year as chairman in 2002-2003.
Sandhills is consistently ranked among the most attractive and safest community colleges in North Carolina, and for the most part it runs in harmony like a well-oiled machine. Dempsey said that’s because of Little’s style of leadership.
“George is a real activist board chair but he never interferes with the actual running of the college. I probably have the easiest college president's job in America and it’s because of George,” said Dempsey.
“We’ve worked together for 33 years and never really had any disagreements because that’s not what this job is about. This job is about training nurses, this job is about training engineers.”
Dempsey can count on one hand the number of split votes to pass the Board of Trustees in the last three decades. One dealt with the specifications of a construction project, another whether or not to allow smoking in the boardroom.
“George has a way of drawing people in and turning potential adversaries into fans,” said Dempsey.
Little’s unflappable leadership and imperviousness to controversy, in his role as a trustee at least, stems from his straightforward approach to setting goals he genuinely believes in and getting the rest of his team on board.
“It’s important when you’re chair of an organization that everyone is reading from the same page and they understand what your goal is, what you’re trying to reach, what you're trying to achieve,” he said.
That extends beyond Sandhills’ trustees to the county commissioners, who help fund the college, and the Moore County Board of Education. The community college has enjoyed something like “most favored partner” status with both.
“To do that you’ve got to be the captain of the ship and you’ve got to make sure that everybody’s on board,” said Caddell. “He makes sure we’re all informed. We don’t do anything in the dark of night. We do that with the commissioners, with everybody we deal with. We’re always out front.”
A Driving Ambition
But how did a one-time rising star in the Republican party come to devote so much of his public life to a nonpartisan role? In Caddell’s estimation, that’s exactly what Little has done.
“One of his main goals in his life was to make that place a showplace and that’s what’s happened. I’m just proud to have been his partner,” he said.
“There’s probably no telling how much it has cost George to be the chairman at the college. It’s almost like a part time job and when you’re not at work, you’re not selling insurance. There's no telling the sacrifice, not only in time but in money, that George has spent over the years.”
Foundation Hall exemplifies much of the answer. The new nursing and health sciences education center is now under construction and set to open next fall. When it’s up and running, it’s expected to allow the college to double the size of its nursing program and add $1 million to Moore County’s economy.
It is named for Sandhills Community College’s fundraising arm, which Little is driving toward a $60 million goal in the next couple of years. It’s that foundation that funds scholarships like the Sandhills Promise, which offers a tuition-free route to an associate’s degree to high school students from Moore and Hoke counties.
“That combination of education and the fact that it’s local are what drives George’s ambition,” said Dempsey. “His ambition has always been to create a college that is essentially within the economic reach of absolutely every single person in this community, and through our foundation he and the college have done that.”
There’s an aspect of growth not fully illustrated in gross estimates of economic activity: avenues out of poverty through high-paying jobs. Sandhills not only helps attract employers by training their workforce, it strives to offer that training to virtually anyone willing to work for it.
Countless students have changed their own lives at Sandhills by learning a skilled trade or embracing a second chance to earn good grades for a university application.
“If you’ve got a foundation like we have now, you can do things for the students in Moore and Hoke County that other colleges can’t do because they don’t have the resources,” said Little.
“People come to school here thinking they're never going to go to college, transfer from here to get their four-year degree and are very successful. Then a lot of people we train don’t go anywhere, they go right into jobs. So it’s outstanding what we provide.”
