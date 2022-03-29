In a catalog of glamorous job titles that inspire recent college graduates to move clear across the country, “high school chorus director” would probably not be among the top 10.
But Torin Wright was in pursuit of a calling back in 1996 — and his parents were heading east from California with a Uhaul anyway. Wright had already started to follow his father’s career path, so what was another 3,000 miles?
And there was nothing like the R.E. Lee Auditorium, nearly brand-new at the time, at any of the West Coast schools where he might have taught.
“We don’t have auditoriums in California. We have black box theaters,” said Wright. “So I knew I was coming out here for something special.”
His parents dropped him off in Moore County on the way to Gary Wright’s new job as a music education professor at UNC Pembroke. Ever since, Wright has seized every opportunity: reorganizing the chorus program at Pinecrest, teaching music at the elementary and middle school level, and along the way racking up more than a dozen billings as producer and musical director for performances at Pinecrest and West Pine Middle.
For most of that time he’s done double duty as a worship choir director, currently at Pinehurst United Methodist Church.
When the curtain closed on West Pine Middle’s production of “Into the Woods, Jr.” at the Sunrise Theater earlier this month, Wright hung up his baton as an educator after 25 years.
“He is, no pun intended, a tough act to follow,” said Principal Jeni Wiley. “He definitely was a professional in every sense of the word and he will be missed.”
A Calling and a Passion
Wright may have inherited his calling from his father, aunts and uncles, and five generations of grandmothers who taught. But while he listened to the adults’ banter about educational bureaucracy over Thanksgiving dinner, he dreamed about a performing career.
“I was the type of student where academics was only so much fun for me. If it wasn’t for the arts, I’m not sure that there was a place for me in school,” said Wright.
But he finished his degree “as insurance” on his father’s advice, and then took an interim position at a high school an hour from his hometown.
“I had been a starving college student, and once I was getting paid — it changed everything,” he said. “I realized I could do it, and I was making an impact. I was on fire.”
As a teacher in the arts, Wright hasn’t had to worry about preparing students for high-stakes tests, or expressing an entire year of growth in a series of multiple choice questions. What he does have every year is a fresh repertoire — including classical selections in German and Italian — and a date of reckoning set in the form of a public concert.
“I think we sell our kids way too short. They’re quite capable. They’re capable of doing anything they’re told they need to do,” Wright said.
“No matter what the teacher does, if the teacher creates a community of trust, then the students will buy in to anything that teacher wants to teach.”
Confidence to Take Risks
While success may be measured by pitch and articulation, performance itself isn’t the end goal of what Wright has tried to teach. He spends the first two weeks of each class teaching students to trust: not only him, not even their classmates, but themselves.
“In a creative setting where you're going to take risks in front of others, the only way you’re going to feel comfortable taking risks in front of others is to build a community of trust,” he said. “Once you build that foundation, then you’ll see that students do the most incredible things and take the biggest risks.”
The end result is music that transcends students’ differences, and their day-to-day challenges. Once they unlock the power to do that for themselves, they have a gift to offer their audience.
“Somebody in that audience needs to see what you have to give them tonight, and doesn’t even understand how you’re going to impact their life,” Wright tells his students.
“For every student that walks into the classroom, same thing. You never know what type of night they’ve had, where they’re coming from and there are so many complex stories of students with really hard family lives. But the arts are a way for them to express themselves and release themselves.”
At his retirement this year, Wright left his students with a paraphrase of John Wesley: “Do all the good you can, for all the people you can, for as long as you can.”
“As a parent I thought that was just incredibly inspiring to hear him tell our kids that, and they all really listen to him,” said Megan Greaves, whose daughter Kate is in seventh grade.
“She now calls herself a theater kid and we couldn’t be happier with her progress. She has really come far in her confidence and in her musical abilities. She couldn't be happier and she’s even talked us into doing Imagine Youth Theater locally so she can keep it up.”
‘They Outdid Themselves’
Under Wright's direction, West Pine Middle became one of the best-represented schools at the N.C. Middle School Honors Chorus. West Pine sent a record 10 students to the 2019 honors chorus, who were among 180 selected from the 1,000 who auditioned.
“Mr. Wright put everything he had into it and he expected that from his students as well,” said Wiley. “Not every day was rainbows and sunshine, but they reached for his high expectations, met them and I believe they outdid themselves.”
With his retirement this year, Wright realizes he has probably closed his family’s final chapter in education, since neither of his two children are pursuing the hereditary calling.
But with a successful traditional live musical in the books post-pandemic, he says it felt like the right time to pass the baton and embrace the retirement that neither of his parents got to enjoy before they died.
Music will always be part of his life, though. Wright plans to continue directing his church choir, and to judge high school chorus festivals through the N.C. Music Educators Association. He’s never been faced with a shortage of work, so he’s confident that another door will open at the right time.
“In my faith, the Lord provides,” he said. “I’m completely pleased that I was capable of going through and providing in my calling, and very happy to know that I’m still young enough to continue to do whatever comes my way.”
