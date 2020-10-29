Lake Auman dam spillway

An aerial view of the emergency spillway section of the Lake Auman dam in Seven Lakes West.

Swimming, sunbathing and other low impact recreational-type uses may continue on a sandy section of the Lake Auman dam in the Seven Lakes West development. The area, which is also the emergency spillway on the earthen dam, saw a dramatic uptick in use by residents over the summer.

The Moore County Board of Adjustment voted 5-0 on Wednesday evening in support of an earlier decision by the lead county planner that while the area is busier, that intensification did not constitute a change of use.

Steven and Julia Vining, who live adjacent to the spillway, filed a zoning complaint with Moore County in July 2020. They contended the tract had previously been used as a road shoulder and emergency spillway that the homeowner’s association (HOA) had converted to an active recreation area when a variety of dam-related improvement projects were completed in 2019. In addition, the HOA distributed a memo to residents of the gated community that cautioned them about safety for recreation activities, including swimming at the site.

Planning Director Debra Ensminger issued her decision that use of the emergency spillway was not a violation of the zoning ordinance. She noted that in a gated community zoned district, the HOA is primarily governed by its restrictive covenants and has “the right, title, authority and regulation over the emergency spillway for use of this lake and recreation area.”

The Vinings appealed her decision and the Moore County Board of Adjustment held a quasi-judicial public hearing on Oct. 28 to consider the matter.

BOA Member Tucker McKenzie described the situation as a “case of unintended consequences.” He said while the HOA memo had contributed to residents’ use of the site, he agreed with Ensminger’s assessment that this did not equal a change of use which would require the community to secure a zoning permit.

Several other BOA members expressed sympathy for the Vinings and several of their neighbors, who complained the intensified use at the spillway had stripped away their peace and privacy; however, they unanimously agreed with Ensminger’s assessment that the use was not a violation of county zoning ordinances.

Instead the BOA recommended the homeowner’s association and community leadership should work more cooperatively with these residents to control the situation at the spillway through rules and regulations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days