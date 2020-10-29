Swimming, sunbathing and other low impact recreational-type uses may continue on a sandy section of the Lake Auman dam in the Seven Lakes West development. The area, which is also the emergency spillway on the earthen dam, saw a dramatic uptick in use by residents over the summer.
The Moore County Board of Adjustment voted 5-0 on Wednesday evening in support of an earlier decision by the lead county planner that while the area is busier, that intensification did not constitute a change of use.
Steven and Julia Vining, who live adjacent to the spillway, filed a zoning complaint with Moore County in July 2020. They contended the tract had previously been used as a road shoulder and emergency spillway that the homeowner’s association (HOA) had converted to an active recreation area when a variety of dam-related improvement projects were completed in 2019. In addition, the HOA distributed a memo to residents of the gated community that cautioned them about safety for recreation activities, including swimming at the site.
Planning Director Debra Ensminger issued her decision that use of the emergency spillway was not a violation of the zoning ordinance. She noted that in a gated community zoned district, the HOA is primarily governed by its restrictive covenants and has “the right, title, authority and regulation over the emergency spillway for use of this lake and recreation area.”
The Vinings appealed her decision and the Moore County Board of Adjustment held a quasi-judicial public hearing on Oct. 28 to consider the matter.
BOA Member Tucker McKenzie described the situation as a “case of unintended consequences.” He said while the HOA memo had contributed to residents’ use of the site, he agreed with Ensminger’s assessment that this did not equal a change of use which would require the community to secure a zoning permit.
Several other BOA members expressed sympathy for the Vinings and several of their neighbors, who complained the intensified use at the spillway had stripped away their peace and privacy; however, they unanimously agreed with Ensminger’s assessment that the use was not a violation of county zoning ordinances.
Instead the BOA recommended the homeowner’s association and community leadership should work more cooperatively with these residents to control the situation at the spillway through rules and regulations.
