In 1997, when the Addor Community Center was selected for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places, the red-and-white clapboard building had changed very little in the 75 years since it was built.
Considered at the time a pristine example of a four-teacher community school built on the same template as hundreds of others across the South, it stood as a vestige of segregation and a silent witness to decades when Black children attended separate, and inherently unequal, educational institutions from their white peers.
These days though, it’s barely standing.
The old Lincoln Park School will turn 100 in 2022. Severe storms have combined with years of neglect to push the building to the brink of ruin. Broken windows and damage to the roof, particularly a gaping hole in the northeast corner over what used to be the kitchen, have left the interior of the building exposed to the elements.
Situated outside of Pinebluff on Moore County’s southern edge, the community of Addor isn’t what it once was either.
It was founded as Keyser in the late 19th century, when its population of 295 made it the second-largest community in Moore County. The change to Addor came during World War I, when everything with German connotations fell decidedly out of vogue.
Lincoln Park School was built with the collaboration of the Julius Rosenwald Fund. A part owner of Sears, Roebuck and Company, Rosenwald established a matching grant fund to build schools for African-American students throughout the South. The fund built almost 5,000 rural schools between 1917 and 1932, one in 10 of which still stand today.
For 27 years Lincoln Park School served the children of agricultural and turpentine workers. Students went there through seventh grade before moving on to Berkley High in Aberdeen.
In that time it became the beating heart through which all activity in the Addor community flowed.
“It’s been a lifeline to this community. I listen to some of the stories that were told about it, some of the older people, older than me, this was the school they went to,” said Bobby Little, a member of the Addor Community Center board of directors.
“This was the only place that you could get an education. A lot of them did well. This little place here produced principals, teachers, businesspeople, all because of this little building here.”
Noted Alums
If the true yardstick of a school is the people it’s produced, Lincoln Park gave its alumni plenty to hold their heads high over. There’s Philip McMillan, the first Black principal of an integrated school in Moore County, who in the early 1970s righted the course of Pinecrest High after socially turbulent early years.
McMillan grew up on family land next door to the school. His sister, Bernice Chavis, still lives there on a home built after she moved back to Addor from Maryland in the late 1960s.
“They would ring the bell when it was time to come in, and when we’d hear the bell ring we’d go to school,” Chavis recalled. “We didn’t have to stand around and wait to go in.”
Her brother finished high school after initially dropping out and being drafted into a three-year stint in the Army. But McMillan wasn’t the only Lincoln Park alum who went to great lengths in pursuit of an education.
Chavis recounted the legend of an older student, Marshall Campbell, who in 1939 graduated from the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro and went on to earn a master’s in agricultural education there.
“Another fellow around here, his father wanted him to be a farmer but he didn’t want to be a farmer,” she said. “So he walked all the way up to North Carolina A&T University. They felt sorry for him and paid his tuition. He ended up being a big-time dean up there.”
It’s stories of larger-than-life individuals from their small community, and their own childhood memories, that have given hope to the next generation: both for Addor and for the old school itself.
“I feel so sorry for these children. They don’t know the Addor that I knew growing up,” said John Bright, the community center’s treasurer.
“We didn’t have a whole lot down here, but we were never ashamed of that. We were proud of what we had and we appreciated what we had. I’m just trying to do everything that I can to bring it back.”
Hope for a Daunting Task
The current Addor Community Center board formed as a nonprofit in 2016, but saving the old school has always seemed like an insurmountable task. To this day a bulletin board near the building’s southeast entrance bears the names of Lincoln Park alumni, and others who supported the building’s most recent restoration project, in black marker on construction paper. Its date: 2004.
“We knew we didn’t have the money, or the capability as a community to raise the money, to fix this facility,” said Bright.
“The picture now doesn’t reflect the picture of the past.”
But there’s now a light at the end of the tunnel, and a whisper of salvation for Moore County’s only surviving Rosenwald school building.
Earlier this year the N.C. State Historic Preservation Office announced a $758,000 award to the Addor Community Center from a pool of federal disaster relief money designated to repair historic buildings damaged by Hurricanes Matthew and Florence.
The scope of work defined for the project includes structural and foundation repairs and replacement of the roof and windows, along with new interior finishes and replacing the building’s electric system, heating and cooling and plumbing.
The Triangle J Council of Governments, which is administering the grant for the community center board, expects that funds could be released later this summer. At this point, though, it’s not clear that the grant amount will be sufficient to cover the full range of needed repairs.
A Community Cornerstone
Bright and the rest of the community center board members never attended the Rosenwald school themselves. But the building’s second iteration as the Addor Community Center from 1952 onward defined their childhoods as much as a school ever could.
None of the churches nearby were large enough to accommodate much of a crowd in those days, so the community center was the default location for funerals, weddings, and family reunions. The same goes for Easter egg hunts, the Fourth of July, and May Day celebrations to ring in the spring harvest.
Even as a community center, the building never deviated from its original purpose. It has hosted scout troops, after school programs, and community basketball leagues. The library is still home to children’s books and encyclopedias, albeit with information a quarter-century out of date.
Lorine McCants, a lifelong Addor resident, attended Lincoln Park School and later served on the Addor Community Organization Board of Directors in the 1980s and 1990s. She recalls Addor as an idyllic place to grow up.
For the children who lived close enough to the school to walk there, their greatest frustration in life was watching students from Hoffman and Aberdeen riding in on buses.
“They’d be waving at us and kind of get us upset,” said McCants.
“In the afternoon we’d have a good time playing down the road. We didn’t have no bookbags; we had to have our books in our arms. That’s how we carried them. It was something else. But I enjoyed it. Until I found out there was a different way.”
She’s no longer able to watch her neighbors’ children during summer or after school programs, even if the building were fit for it. But McCants dreams of a day when the community center can once again be the hub of the community.
“Addor was the place to be if you wanted a quiet place, if you wanted somewhere the kids could go out and play together,” she said.
“We used to have a good thing going here, and I wish we could get the kids back on track. It would be a lovely thing.”
The center has always been there for the people of Addor, in somber times as well as joyful ones. When a group of teenagers broke in and vandalized the historic Free LIberty United Christian Church in 2003, the congregation moved into the community center while the damage was repaired. The incident didn’t rise to the level of a hate crime, according to authorities at the time, despite a racial slur the vandals carved into the pulpit.
So even though they haven’t had much reason for hope, the community center’s leadership has not given up — on the building, or on their community. Now the historic preservation grant has provided new momentum to continue raising money and hopefully fund the old school’s full renovation.
“Through prayer and people believing in what we’re trying to do, it’s headed in that direction,” said Bright.
“I speak for myself, but I think there’s not one of us that at some point in time thought it was never going to happen because we had so many doors that closed in our face. But we’ve got hope now.
For more information about the Addor Community Center or to contribute, contact John Bright at (910) 639-3686 or pbright@nc.rr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.