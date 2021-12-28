Start the New Year with some of the area’s top selling books. The Country Bookshop has released its annual list of bestsellers for 2021.
Several of the books have local ties, such as “The Girls in the Stilt House,” by author Kelly Mustian, written in part while she participated in Weymouth’s writer-in-residence program. “Love, Intrigue and Chicanery” is a collection of short stories written by Pinehurst author Tony Rothwell, to accompany his collection of James Gillray prints. “Ashely’s War” tells the story of women soldiers, many of whom have lived here in Moore County while assigned to Special Operations at Fort Bragg. “Good Walks: Rediscovering the Soul of Golf at Eighteen of the Carolinas Best Courses,” by golf writer Lee Pace, features the Dogwood Course at Country Club of North Carolina, MidPines and Pinehurst No. 2, among others.
Other top sellers this past year with local ties include “Union Pines and Carthage Schools and Seven Hours in January,” by John S. Frye; “Death of a Pinehurst Princess,” by former Pilot editor, Steve Bouser; “Stickwork,” by Patrick Dougherty; and “Every Man a Hero,” by the late Ray Lambert and Jim DeFelice.
The Country Bookshop’s Sandhills Bestsellers for 2021
Fiction Hardcover
1. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (Penguin Book Group $30)
2. Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead (Random House $28.95)
3. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah (Macmillan $28.99)
4. The Personal Librarian by Marie Benedict (Penguin Book Group $27)
5. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Simon and Schuster $30)
6. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (Simon and Schuster $27)
7. Santa Suit by Mary Kay Andrews (Macmillan $19.99)
8. The Memoirs of Stockholm Sven by Nathaniel Ian Miller (Hachette Book Group $28)
9. The Unwilling by John Hart (Macmillan $27.99)
10. When Ghosts Come Home by Wiley Cash (Harper Collins $28.99)
Nonfiction Hardcover
1. Union Pines and Carthage Schools & Seven Hours in January by John S. Frye (John S. Frye $20)
2. Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy by Nathaniel Philbrick (Penguin Book
Group $30)
3. Good Walks: Rediscovering the Soul of Golf at Eighteen of the Carolinas' Best Courses by Lee Pace
(UNC Press $40)
4. Daughters of Kobani: A Story of Rebellion, Courage, and Justice by Gayle Tzemach Lemmon (Penguin
Book Group $27)
5. American Marxism by Mark Levin (Simon and Schuster $28)
6. Love, Intrigue and Chicanery by Tony Rothwell (Tony Rothwell $27.95)
7. The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country by Amanda Gorman (Penguin Book Group
$15.99)
8. The Ride of Her Life: The True Story of a Woman, Her Horse, and Their Last-Chance Journey Across
America by Elizabeth Letts (Random House $28)
9. Walk in My Combat Boots: True Stories from America's Bravest Warriors by James Patterson (Hachette
Book Group $30)
10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (Harper Collins $22.90)
Fiction Paperback
1. The Girls in the Stilt House by Kelly Mustian (Sourcebooks $16.99)
2. A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles (Penguin Book Group $17)
3. The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah (Macmillan $17.99)
4. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Macmillan $17.99)
5. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Penguin Book Group $18)
6. The Overstory by Richard Powers (W.W. Norton $18.95)
7. The Only Woman in the Room by Marie Benedict (Sourcebooks $16.99)
8. In Polite Company by Gervais Hagerty (Harper Collins $16.99)
9. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Penguin Book Group $16)
10. Dune by Frank Herbert (Penguin Book Group $18)
Nonfiction Paperback
1. Death of a Pinehurst Princess: The 1935 Elva Statler Davidson Mystery by Steve Bouser (History Press
$19.99)
2. Alone at Dawn: Medal of Honor Recipient John Chapman and the Untold Story of the World's Deadliest
Special Operations Force by Dan Schilling (Hachette Book Group $17.99)
3. Stickwork by Patrick Dougherty (Chronicle Books $34.95)
4. The Last Castle: The Epic Story of Love, Loss, and American Royalty in the Nation's Largest Home by
Denise Kiernan (Simon and Schuster $18)
5. Longneedle by Anne Marshall Runyon (UNC Press $30)
6. Every Man a Hero: A Memoir of D-Day, the First Wave at Omaha Beach, and a World at War by Ray
Lambert and Jim DeFelice (Harper Collins $17.99)
7. Ashley’s War by Gayle Tzemach Lemmon (Harper Collins $15.99)
8. A New Take on Cake: 175 Beautiful, Doable Cake Mix Recipes for Bundts, Layers, Slabs, Loaves,
Cookies, and More! a Baking Book by Anne Byrn (Random House $26.99)
9. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Edition $18)
10. The Range Bucket List: The Golf Adventure of a Lifetime by James Dodson (Simon and Schuster $17)
Children’s Books
1. Diary of a Wimpy Kid #16: Big Shot by Jeff Kinney (Harry N. Abrams $14.99)
2. Last Gate of the Emperor by Kwame Mbalia (Scholastic $17.99)
3. Ground Zero by Alan Gratz (Scholastic $17.99)
4. Stuntbot, in the Meantime by Jason Reynolds (Simon and chuster $13.99)
5. Simon B. Rhymin’ by Dwayne Reed (Hachette Book Group $16.99)
6. Saving Fable by Scott Reintgen (Random House $7.99)
7. Concealed by Christina Diaz Gonzalez (Scholastic $17.99)
8. Dino-Gro by Matt Myers (Random House $17.99)
9. Hello Star by Stepahnie Lucianovic (Hachette Book Group $17.99)
10. Stingers by Randy Wayne White (Macmillan $16.99)
