In a repeat of the 2018 election, Sheriff Ronnie Fields will compete again with challenger Steve Adams. Only this time, the race will be contested in the May Republican primary.
The early voting portion of the primary begins Thursday, and runs until 3 p.m. on Saturday May 14. The statewide primary will be May 17.
Fields was elected in 2018 with nearly 74 percent of the vote, by a count of 26,256 to Adams’ 9,397.
Adams, known widely as the owner/operator and on-air personality on Talk Radio 990 WEEB for more than 30 years, has served as the station’s director of programming and host of “Mornings With the Leaderman.”
Prior to coming to the area in that position in 1991, Adams worked as a project manager and CEO of Kildaire Farms in Cary from 1975 to 1980 and then became president of Steve Adams Construction Company from 1980-1995.
Adams said that the Sheriff’s Office was in a “sad state that needs to be corrected,” and that a business manager was best suited to accomplish.
“The Sheriff’s Department’s assets are being underutilized,” Adams said. “They are sitting on a gold mine to use, but they need someone with management training.”
Adams said his acumen from three decades in the private sector could help the Sheriff’s Office. He quotes a belief from former Sheriff Joe Arpaio of Maricopa County, Arizona that the position of sheriff is “99 percent managing and 1 percent law enforcement.”
While having no formal law enforcement experience, Adams said, if elected, he would hire a chief deputy to be over the law enforcement side of the office.
His idea of the office is to make it more privatized to offset taxpayer costs, including leasing out unused jail cells and creating a crime lab in the county that could save the county “millions” instead of relying on the state crime lab.
This, in turn, could lead to quicker turnaround times for evidence results and faster trials, he said.
“The big problem is waiting to get the evidence back and while this is going on, offenders are sitting in the jail on our own nickel,” Adams said.
“The sheriff is a bureaucrat, and when he sees a problem, he wants to continue to do things the same old way. I’m an entrepreneur and I take a look at a challenge and find ways to solve it.”
Other ways Adams plans to produce a cash flow for the jail include smaller bonds being financed through the Sheriff’s Office and making the animal services shelter a “no-kill” shelter on his first day. His definition of no kill means no euthanizations for any animal unless “they can cause danger to themselves or others.”
Adams also has a plan where inmates can be used to help train some of the shelter’s dogs and improve their adoptability.
Since being elected almost four years ago, Fields said that among the things he is most proud of is how the Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have come together to get tasks done.
“When we put the handcuffs on the individuals who killed the Blacks — D.P. and Mary — that was the most heinous crime that I’ve seen since I took this office,” Fields said. “To see the whole office come together as a team and work with outside agencies to make that arrest in that quick of time was phenomenal.”
Among the initiatives the Sheriff’s Office has started under Fields’ watch has been the return of community policing in the Seven Lakes/West End area. Fields said that he hopes to continue to spread this technique to other areas of the county if reelected for another term.
Inside the Moore County Detention Center, the renovation of the former county jail for short-term incarcerations and other classroom areas and the addition of a full-body scanner have helped to reform and protect the population.
“(The scanner) has already saved lives. It’s had its cost, but it has saved lives. It’s been a deterrent to not bring drugs and narcotics into the jail,” Fields said. “We use that and we’ve implemented a classroom for (inmates) to get their (high school equivalency diploma.) About 16 are enrolled in that.
“We’ve expanded into Alcoholics Anonymous, and we're working with the drug addiction issues that we are having in our jail and our community. We’re not just arresting these people. We’re trying to get them in here to make a difference in their lives and give them options.”
Fields said that while he has liked the changes that have occurred with protecting the county during his tenure, there are still areas he would like to see improved upon that continue to change the landscape of law enforcement. The development of forensics is one area.
“Not only does law enforcement have to go to it, but the bad guys are there too,” Fields said. “We’ve got to stay a step ahead of the game to work on that part of it.”
With 30-plus years of law enforcement experience, Fields said he appreciates the support from the community and the county government to help the Sheriff’s Office better execute the job.
“They give us the money and that allows us to get more tools to give to my people to work with,” Fields said of the commissioners. “I haven’t got all my wants, but I’ve got all my needs fulfilled.”
