The first steps for construction of the new Aberdeen library are underway, said Town Manager Paul Sabiston at Monday’s town board meeting.
The library is located in what used to be a wholesale grocery building on North Pine Street. The Friends of Aberdeen Library, a group formed in 2014 to advocate for a new library facility, bought the land in 2018. They have raised over $100,000 for the project, most recently adding $5,000 to that total from the Cruisin’ the Park event held Oct. 23.
The town has invested around $200,000 for renovations and is working with a UNC student who has a degree in architecture and is pursuing a master’s in library science. As of Oct. 21, a general building needs assessment was completed.
Future steps include:
* removing most of the interior walls;
* renovating the existing windows;
* repairing the basement and supports;
* checking on the integrity of the roof; and
* repointing the outer brick.
The current Page Memorial library, while well-loved, was built in 1907 and is only 960 square-feet. The Friends of Aberdeen Library wanted to supplement this library with a larger facility to better serve the growing town. Their vision for the new library includes expanding book access and programs for children and adults.
Also on Monday:
* The town board heard from Todd McAulliffe, a planning consultant, on the vision, goals and purpose of updating the decade-old bike and pedestrian plans. McAulliffe identified six priority projects from a total of 41 ideas.
Mayor Robbie Farrell said it is a vision of Aberdeen, Pinehurst and Southern Pines to one day connect their bike and pedestrian systems. The draft will be reviewed and considered by the board in November.
* Farrell declared October as Scottish Heritage month for Aberdeen.
* The board approved a text amendment to create a nonconforming density standard for multi-family developments to build back to current densities in the case of a disaster.
* The board denied another amendment requesting to increase the number of allowed temporary construction dwellings from one to two on parcels of 10 acres or more.
* Downtown Planner Lisa Brosnan shared that Christmas lights will adorn 58 buildings in downtown Aberdeen this year.
(1) comment
The ALA does no such thing. If Kent has proof that it does let him produce it. Absent such proof I label his comment as a boldfaced lie, something he does with great regularity.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.