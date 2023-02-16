In May 2021, an Aberdeen infant was flown to a children’s hospital in Chapel Hill with injuries that threatened — and would forever alter — his young life.
Kyhiem was only four months old when the helicopter carrying his bruised body landed at UNC Health’s pediatric intensive care unit. He had suffered multiple skull fractures causing “chronic brain bleeding” and “bleeding in his eyes,” according to a medical report.
The child survived and was discharged 18 days later, but he will likely require around-the-clock caregiving for the rest of his life. In a statement to the Moore County District Attorney’s Office, Carolyn Lewis, a pediatric nurse in UNC Health’s Department of Neurology, said it is common for patients like Kyhiem to “die from chronic complications as a result of the initial injury.”
Kyhiem’s mother, Latajane Cierra Harrington, will spend the next 12 to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to attempted first-degree murder and two counts of felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. Harrington, 26, was arrested at her home in the 200 block of Meadowfield Circle in Aberdeen in August 2021.
Her sentencing was announced in a news release by District Attorney Michael Hardin. In the release, Hardin wrote that the Aberdeen Police Department “is to be commended for the thorough investigation conducted in this case.”
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
