Recreation Station

A brick walkway bearing the names of town commissioners has been proposed for the area around the flagpole in front of the Aberdeen Recreation Station.

 Photograph by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot

The Aberdeen Board of Commissioners voted Monday to move forward with a walkway honoring the more than 100 individuals who have served on the board since 1893.

Plans call for bricks engraved with the names of past and present commissioners to be placed around the flagpole in front of the Aberdeen Recreation Station off North Sandhills Boulevard. The project was first proposed last year by Commissioner Joe Dannelley.

As approved by the board, the cost of the project is not to exceed $9,940. The town has said it hopes to begin construction of the walkway in April or May, with a dedication ceremony tentatively scheduled for June 14.

The brick portion of the project will be overseen by Howell’s Masonry Inc., a local business. In a memo to the commissioners, town manager Paul Sabiston wrote that other aspects of the project will be “either handled in-house or by separate sub-contractors.”

Sabiston said the walkway will launch with 110 engraved bricks, with each brick costing about $17.50. It will also include placeholder bricks that can be emblazoned with the names of future board members.

“This will be a great tribute for all the past commissioners,” Mayor Robbie Farrell said. “Somebody could come up (to the walkway) and go, ‘I remember this person from when I was a child.’ It’s a good thing to have the history shown like this.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days