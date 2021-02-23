The Aberdeen Board of Commissioners voted Monday to move forward with a walkway honoring the more than 100 individuals who have served on the board since 1893.
Plans call for bricks engraved with the names of past and present commissioners to be placed around the flagpole in front of the Aberdeen Recreation Station off North Sandhills Boulevard. The project was first proposed last year by Commissioner Joe Dannelley.
As approved by the board, the cost of the project is not to exceed $9,940. The town has said it hopes to begin construction of the walkway in April or May, with a dedication ceremony tentatively scheduled for June 14.
The brick portion of the project will be overseen by Howell’s Masonry Inc., a local business. In a memo to the commissioners, town manager Paul Sabiston wrote that other aspects of the project will be “either handled in-house or by separate sub-contractors.”
Sabiston said the walkway will launch with 110 engraved bricks, with each brick costing about $17.50. It will also include placeholder bricks that can be emblazoned with the names of future board members.
“This will be a great tribute for all the past commissioners,” Mayor Robbie Farrell said. “Somebody could come up (to the walkway) and go, ‘I remember this person from when I was a child.’ It’s a good thing to have the history shown like this.”
