Churches and other religious institutions in Aberdeen can now fit more vehicles into their parking lots.
The change was prompted by Aberdeen First Baptist Church, which recently asked the Aberdeen Board of Commissioners to amend the town’s off-street parking standards to increase the minimum required number of parking spaces for places of worship. The town’s Unified Development Ordinance previously limited religious institutions to one parking space for every six seats in the facility’s main meeting hall or sanctuary.
Under the approved request, the number of seats has been reduced to four, allowing religious institutions to designate additional spaces in existing parking areas.
Justin Westbrook, planning director for the town, explained that the previous rule assumed six members of a congregation would all be traveling to worship service in the same vehicle. The new standard, he said, better aligns with “what other towns have done” while creating a “more just and equitable distribution of parking.”
“We do feel that it’s warranted by changed conditions and supported by staff research on minimum parking requirements in other municipalities with similar size and growth,” Westbrook said.
Southern Pines also allows one parking space for every four seats in a church’s sanctuary. Pinehurst allows one space for every three seats.
The new policy, which was unanimously approved by the commissioners on Aug. 22, applies to all religious institutions in Aberdeen. For mosques and other places where worshippers don’t usually sit in chairs, the minimum number of parking spaces will increase based on the square footage of the facility’s main assembly area.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
