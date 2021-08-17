Clifton Bell Jr., left, district commander of the American Legion, congratulates James Williamson on the successful completion of his Eagle Scout project honoring women in the military.

 Photograph by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot

An Aberdeen boy scout has succeeded in his mission to erect a monument dedicated to women who have served in the military.

Town officials and local veterans gathered last Monday for a ceremony unveiling the finished monument, which is located next to American Legion Post 72 on East Main Street. The project was spearheaded by James Williamson, a student at Sandhills Classical Christian School and member of Troop 800 of the Boy Scouts of America.

Williamson, 13, came up with the idea as part of his Eagle Scout service project. When presenting the concept to the Aberdeen Board of Commissioners in April, Williamson said he “chose to create a women veterans monument to honor all those who have served, especially those like my mom, grandma and aunts.”

James Williamson with the monument he spearheaded as part of his Eagle Scout service project. He is flanked by Buzz Rust, left, commander of American Legion Post 72, and Clifton Bell Jr., the legion’s district commander.

Funded with donations from citizens and area businesses, the granite structure is emblazoned with seals for all six branches of the U.S. Military. The monument also features a quote attributed to former first lady Michelle Obama: “Your legacy will be measured in the service of every woman who follows in the trails that you’ve blazed.”

Part of the monument honoring women who have served in the armed forces.

During the ceremony, Williamson thanked the project’s donors, the town and “all of the women who have served our country.”

“You are my inspiration and my heroes,” he said. “I hope this monument brings honor to all women who have served and expresses our gratitude towards them.”

Mayor Robbie Farrell said the town “appreciates all the work” Williamson put into the project, which was approved by commissioners in May.

“It looks great,” Farrell said. “Many, many years from now, people will come by and see what you have done.”

James Williamson stands with military veterans in front of the monument he spearheaded near American Legion Post 72 in Aberdeen. Mayor Robbie Farrell, far right, said the town “appreciates all the work” Williamson put into the project.

Holly Williamson, James’ mother, said she was “incredibly proud” of her son.

“The biggest supporters in his life are mostly women veterans,” she said. “He’s been surrounded by strong, independent, patriotic women, and he wanted to give back to the people that supported him the most.”

Buzz Rust, left, commander of American Legion Post 72, presents James Williamson with an award on Aug. 16, 2021.

