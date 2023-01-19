Statue is now on display outside the new Aberdeen Police Department building. L-R: Fire Chief Phillip. Richardson, Officer M. Myers Det. C. Vaugh, Officer Moore, Det. C. Pridgen, Lt. C. Ricks MPO. G. Adcox, Lt. S. Darling, Sgt. D. Schofield, Chief Carl Colasacco and Mayor Robert Farrell Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Statue is now on display outside the new Aberdeen Police Department building. L-R: Fire Chief Phillip. Richardson, Officer M. Myers Det. C. Vaugh, Officer Moore, Det. C. Pridgen, Lt. C. Ricks MPO. G. Adcox, Lt. S. Darling, Sgt. D. Schofield, Chief Carl Colasacco and Mayor Robert Farrell Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Engineers set up the statue outside the new Aberdeen Police Department building. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
After two years of waiting, a memorial statue for law enforcement officers now stands outside the Aberdeen Police Station.
“We are very pleased to see it,” Aberdeen Police Chief Carl Colasacco said. “It kind of bridges the community because of the small child and the officer holding hands, that’s why we did what we did, instead of just having a single police officer statue. We wanted something to bring the community together.”
Colasacco said it was expected back in 2020, before the opening of the new police department off of U.S. 1, which occurred in December of 2021.
Detective Shannon Darling first described the design, a six-foot bronze statue, to the town board in 2019.
“The memorial shows appreciation for law enforcement officers, and we included the child to indicate the department’s relationship with the community itself,” Darling said.
Brodin Studios, a Minnesota company dedicated to honoring those in law enforcement, public safety and the military, made the statue.
“Our bronze sculptures and other products are one way we show our appreciation to those dedicated individuals who put their lives on the line and, tragically, sometimes have to make the ultimate sacrifice,” according to their website.
The police department plans on having a larger unveiling for the statue in the near future for the community to take part in.
