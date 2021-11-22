Aberdeen Police Chief Carl Colasacco in an under-construction locker room at the new Aberdeen Police Department station in July.

 Photograph by Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

The Aberdeen Board of Commissioners on Monday scheduled an open house to unveil the town’s newly constructed police station, a $5 million project that town manager Paul Sabiston described as “several years coming.”

“I don’t get to say this often, but the project with the police facility is complete,” said Sabiston, adding that the police department is currently operating out of the new building.

The 18,200 square-foot facility on U.S. 1 is more than twice the size of the old station, which was built for a much smaller community in 1992. Fewer than 3,500 people lived in Aberdeen at the time.

Since then, the town’s population has increased to more than 7,500. The police department has also continued to grow, with four new officers sworn in last month alone.

Construction of the station began last year and was financed through a 20-year loan from First Bank. The final cost of the project is expected to come in about $100,000 under budget, according to Sabiston.

“It really has come together over the last few months,” he said of the project. “It’s a fine facility.”

The finishing touch, Sabiston said, will be a memorial sculpture at the main entrance of the facility. He said there is a “good chance” the statue will be “delivered and installed” in the coming days.

The open house will be held at the station from 4 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 1. Mayor Robbie Farrell and other officials are expected to speak during the event.

