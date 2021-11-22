The Aberdeen Board of Commissioners on Monday scheduled an open house to unveil the town’s newly constructed police station, a $5 million project that town manager Paul Sabiston described as “several years coming.”
“I don’t get to say this often, but the project with the police facility is complete,” said Sabiston, adding that the police department is currently operating out of the new building.
The 18,200 square-foot facility on U.S. 1 is more than twice the size of the old station, which was built for a much smaller community in 1992. Fewer than 3,500 people lived in Aberdeen at the time.
Since then, the town’s population has increased to more than 7,500. The police department has also continued to grow, with four new officers sworn in last month alone.
Construction of the station began last year and was financed through a 20-year loan from First Bank. The final cost of the project is expected to come in about $100,000 under budget, according to Sabiston.
“It really has come together over the last few months,” he said of the project. “It’s a fine facility.”
The finishing touch, Sabiston said, will be a memorial sculpture at the main entrance of the facility. He said there is a “good chance” the statue will be “delivered and installed” in the coming days.
The open house will be held at the station from 4 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 1. Mayor Robbie Farrell and other officials are expected to speak during the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.