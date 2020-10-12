The 2019 Christmas parade in downtown Aberdeen.

The 2019 Christmas parade in downtown Aberdeen.

 Photograph by Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

The Aberdeen Board of Commissioners approved an ordinance on Monday closing local roads for the town’s annual Christmas parade, but the fate of this year’s merry procession is still uncertain.  

Adam Crocker, director of the town’s Parks and Recreation department, told commissioners that the parade may attract more spectators than normal if similar events are canceled in Southern Pines and Pinehurst because of the coronavirus pandemic. The larger turnout, he said, could make it difficult to enforce social distancing requirements. 

“If we’re the only Christmas parade in the area, we may have a hard time spreading out spectators,” Crocker said. 

Mayor Robbie Farrell suggested that the town wait to see if the other municipalities decide to proceed with their Christmas parades. He asked Crocker to monitor the situation and “find out what surrounding communities are doing.”

“If we do this, we’ve got to make sure that we’re not singled out for having a parade and having people not 6 feet apart,” Farrell said. “I hope we can have it; I hope we can go forward with it. It’s always something to look forward to, but we’re in unusual times.”

Commissioner Teressa Beavers noted that other events held by the town since the start of the pandemic “have been handled well and coordinated.”

“We’ve used caution and continue (to do) so,” Beavers said. “I hope we will have a Christmas parade for the children, but we understand the trying times we’re in as well.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Sign Up
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

Get 24-7 digital-only access and support award-winning community journalism. This gives you access to thepilot.com and its electronic replica edition.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

As a print subscriber , you also receive unlimited digital access. You can do that here. For any problems, call our customer service number at 910-693-2487 or 693-2488.

Free access for current print subscribers
Get Started

Home Delivery

Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday with home delivery. Your home delivery subscription also includes unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days