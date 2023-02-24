Aberdeen’s Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Monday about rezoning a stretch of land off N.C. 5 for Pinehurst Resort and Golf Club’s 10th course.
The rezoning would change nearly 920 acres of residential parcels to a planned development. The entire property is about 1,100 acres and owned by the Dedman family, owners of Pinehurst Resort.
The site was once home to The Pit Golf Links course, which closed in 2010 and was purchased by the Dedman Family in 2011.
The project design includes the resort’s 10th course, residential housing, guest accommodations, workforce housing, a USGA center for research and development and a second 18-hole golf course.
The development’s main access road is Pit Link Lane, across from the new Aberdeen Elementary School.
Bob Koontz, a professional land planner with Koontz Jones Design, described the project to the planning board in January, noting its 10-year timeline and multiple phases of development.
The first phase would include the course and related facilities, like restrooms and a maintenance building. Phase two would add a pro shop and a short course.
The resort hopes to complete the course by spring 2024, just ahead of Pinehurst’s No. 2 course hosting the U.S. Open for the fourth time.
During his presentation, Koontz highlighted the project’s intention of preserving trees throughout the development, saying, “we are trying to be as light on the land as possible.”
Town Planner Danielle Orloff said that along with keeping existing wetlands, the developers have begun looking at impacts on the habitat of red-cockaded woodpeckers. This endangered species forages and burrows in mature pine trees. The planned development narrative states, “this area is located outside of an endangered red-cockaded woodpecker foraging area.”
The planning board unanimously approved the rezoning.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Feb. 27 in the town hall at 115 N Poplar St.
(1) comment
meanwhile they are and have been burning for the last couple weeks. The smoke was horrible last night.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.