The Aberdeen town Board of Commissioners on Monday will gather public input and consider spending funds to help Moore County’s Partners in Progress buy and prepare a portion of the Iron Horse industrial park for development.
The 128-acre property, located in the town on Carolina Road, has rail access, natural gas and town sewer and water utilities. Mayor Robbie Farrell called it a “gold mine” waiting for development during a board meeting last month.
The proposal from Partners in Progress, the county’s lead economic development agency, has sought $200,000 contributions from the town and Moore County Board of Commissioners to go toward the $584,000 cost of acquiring 73 acres of the property. The county approved its share this past week, with board vice chair Frank Quis calling it “a win-win for everyone.”
Under the proposed agreement, the county and town would loan $200,000 at a four percent interest rate to Partners in Progress to be repaid in 15 years.
Along with purchasing the land, Partners in Progress will clear a portion of it and develop an access road.
Natalie Hawkins, executive director of Partners in Progress, said manufacturers today want a “ready-to-go site.” The property currently is not enticing for a prospective company.
The project is estimated to cost about $1.77 million to purchase the land, create an access road and clear a portion of the property.
Partners in Progress has obtained three grants totaling $609,300 for the project. It plans to spend $713,000 on the site. Timber sales will fund the remaining $48,000 of the project once the land is cleared.
The town would fund the project with money from the town's general fund.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Feb. 27 in the town hall at 115 N Poplar St.
