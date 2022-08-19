An Aberdeen teenager has created an outdoor pantry where residents in need can take freely from a supply of non-perishable food items.
Eric Sabiston, a rising junior at Pinecrest High School, built the wooden cupboard with his grandfather after receiving the town’s permission to install it near the playground at Aberdeen Lake Park. Sabiston said he started the project because he wanted to “give people an easy and accessible way to get some food to help their families.”
“I’ve seen a lot of rising food prices and other things that make expenses difficult on families,” he said. “I wanted to create something that could support people that may be struggling a little bit.”
Data released earlier this month by the U.S. Department of Labor showed grocery prices have increased 13.1 percent over the 12 months ending in July — the largest over-the-year spike recorded by the agency since March 1979. In North Carolina, the rising cost of groceries has coincided with a surge in applications for governmental food assistance.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services received almost 77,400 applications for food stamps in June, the most reported by the department since the peak of the state’s pandemic shutdown in April 2020. Approximately 2,678 people in Moore County applied for assistance over the seven-month period ending in July, nearly surpassing the total number of applications submitted by local residents for the entire year of 2021.
A sign attached to the door of Sabiston‘s pantry instructs visitors to take what they need and “leave what you can.” All of the food items were donated by members of the community for others to collect with no questions asked.
“I’ve seen cans and other items that have been removed from the box and I've seen other foods be put in the box, so there's definitely some people that know it exists and have been stocking it or taking from it,” Sabiston said.
On Friday afternoon, the pantry contained cans of soup, baked beans and chick peas. There were also cartons of pasta and packages of tuna, among other items.
Sabiston and his grandfather, Bill Brewer, spent about a week building the cupboard, which was installed at the park on Aug. 6. The 16-year-old said the community’s response to the project so far “has been nothing but positive.”
"People I don't necessarily know have been like, 'Hey, I've seen your project on Facebook and it's a pretty cool idea,’” Sabiston said. "I've seen just an overwhelmingly positive response.”
Aberdeen Mayor Robbie Farrell is among the pantry's fans. In a phone interview, he called the project a “wonderful example of a young man contributing to his town.”
“He did a great job and I’m really proud of him,” Farrell said. “It’s a neat little project that will hopefully catch on and people will put them in other places.”
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
