The Page Memorial Library in downtown Aberdeen is to receive a landscaping face-lift this November.
At the October Appearance and Beautification Commission meeting, some azaleas were transplanted and flower beds prepped. This project is one of several approved by the commission during its August meeting. The group has a budget of $14,000 for projects to be completed in the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The library, established in 1907, was owned by the Page family until the town bought it in 1945. It houses around 6,500 books in its 960 square feet of space. The current exterior features a few small flower beds, a couple evergreens and the recently-planted azaleas near the back ramp.
Planner Danielle Orloff said irrigation is the next step for the project, and officials are looking at quotes. Chairperson Janet Peele suggested the use of drip irrigation instead of spray because it is more water efficient and “smarter for shrubs.”
After irrigation is laid, other landscaping materials can be added. Orloff said they plan to use rocks from a different project to help tie the design together with other landscape features around town.
Residents can expect to see additional hollies, azaleas and annuals planted around the library. The concept plan also includes a dogwood and crepe myrtle tree.
In other news, the commission approved the landscape plan for gateway signs. Three “Welcome to Aberdeen” signs at the south end of town will be updated initially. This plan will become the standard design for all other gateway signs.
The commission also went through its landscape to-do list with Orloff and Gleason. The removal of a dead tree on Maple Street received quiet cheers from the commission. The other project of note was the completion of transplanted azaleas from Sycamore Street Hill to Page Memorial Library and the planting of rose bushes from downtown beds to Sycamore Street Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.