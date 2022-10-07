The Aberdeen Ransdell Sportsplex, located on U.S. 15-501 near Burney Hardware, recently laid grass for their fifth field and added field lighting for the first two fields.
The Town of Aberdeen purchased 15 acres of land in 2019 and the Randsdel family donated 17 acres of adjacent land for the sportsplex. Work began in 2020 with the intention of developing six athletic fields, parking and an office building that would contain restrooms and an area for concessions.
Town Manager Paul Sabiston said the complex is about 85 percent done. Four of the six fields are playable; field five is sodded and growing well; and field six is next.
The Athletic Club of the Sandhills (ACS) has leased the on-site office building and shares use of the fields with the town. ACS Director of Operations Kari Gulovich spoke highly of the complex, saying they were excited to have their ACS offices on-site.
“The potential of what we can do because of the facility … It's a great opportunity,” Gulovich said.
ACS Director of Soccer Julio Penalillo echoed these sentiments and added that the tiny impacts of their work are finally getting woven together.
“We hear good things but now we see them,” Penalillo said.
The fields were designed for rain drainage and stormwater control — people played soccer at the sportsplex the Saturday after Hurricane Ian hit Moore County. Storm drain ponds can be seen to the left of the main road when entering the park.
Field six is the last to be finished. It will be slightly smaller than the other fields and made with artificial turf. Sabiston said it is for teams to use in order to not wear out the grass fields. It also allows leagues to use the field nearly year-round.
“It’s more expensive but is a place to practice when it rains,” Sabiston said.
Both Town Staff and hired contractors have worked on this project. Sabiston noted that Public Works is leveling the back parking lot this week. Grass for the fields is called TifTuf and came from Buy Sod, a local business. This grass is good for sport fields because it is tolerant to drought and wear.
Mayor Robbie Farrell shared his excitement about the sportsplex.
“It’s something we’ve been working on for a number of years,” he said. “It's gonna be a great asset to our sports program here in Aberdeen.”
Farrell called the complex a “game changer” for bringing sports and families into the area. He said the hotels, restaurants and retail shops will benefit from the new inflow of parents attending tournaments.
The Town is working towards creating better access to the park by adding in turn lanes off of U.S. 15-501. Sabiston said it will not only be safer, but easier for visitors to get in and out.
Other finishing touches will include a black chain link fence to surround the majority of the complex and laying gravel on the dirt roads. Farrell hopes to see the sportsplex finished by 2023 and said everyone is working diligently to make it happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.