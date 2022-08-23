The new athletic park in Aberdeen will be named in memory of a late business leader.
On Monday, the Aberdeen Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to name the facility the “Aberdeen Ransdell Sportsplex.” The name pays tribute to Sylvester Roosevelt Ransdell Jr., a prominent tobacco farmer who in 1982 purchased Burney Hardware on U.S. 15-501.
Ransdell died in January 2020. He was 91 years old.
The park is being built on a 30-acre site near Burney Hardware, which is now run by Ransdell’s son, daughter-in-law and grandson. Fifteen acres of the property were donated to the town by the Ransdell family.
“It was certainly a genuine wish of the family members (to have the facility carry his name),” Paul Sabiston, manager of Aberdeen, told the commissioners.
The board also voted to name the main road entering the park in honor of Ransdell. It will be called “Ransdell Way.”
Once completed, the Aberdeen Ransdell Sportsplex will feature six full-size athletic fields and a building with offices, restrooms and a concessions area.
After voting to name the facility and its main thoroughfare, the commissioners authorized town staff to begin collecting bids from contractors to improve the entrance to the sportsplex from U.S. 15-501. The work will include “the widening of approximately 800 linear feet of roadway for a left and right turn lane, grading, stormwater improvements [and] erosion control,” according to a memo shared with the board ahead of Monday’s meeting.
Because the project is expected to cost less than $400,000, Sabiston said the town does not have to go through the usual practice of soliciting “sealed bids.” Under that process, bids are publicly opened and a contract is awarded to the company that makes the most competitive offer.
“Instead of doing a sealed bid, we just accept informal bids that are submitted and not shared with each other,” Sabiston said.“Basically, once we collect those informal bids — and we try to get as many as possible — then basically we reveal the bids and we look at the bids for quality and obviously for the price. We’ll bring the most appropriate bid back to the board for approval at the appropriate time.”
He added that the entrance is “a pretty big project in a lot of ways.”
“There’s a good, detailed design, which is complete, for the project,” Sabiston said. “We don’t want to rush it. We want to give those considering the materials a month or so to put together estimates.”
Harold Watts, director of Aberdeen Public Works, said the town hopes to open the bidding process on Sept. 8.
“We want to give the contractors adequate time to get good pricing to make sure we get a couple of bids,” he said.
Mayor Robbie Farrell emphasized the importance of having a safe way to enter the park from the highway. The sportsplex, he said, “is going to attract many people when it’s open.”
“The road that’s out there — the way it’s configured right now — is dangerous,” he said. “It’s only a two-lane road and you’re at the bottom of two hills.”
Putting in a turning lane, Farrell said, “would eliminate a lot of that danger.”
“This is a big step forward to get this operation underway down there and make it safe for everybody,” he said.
Full coverage of Monday’s meeting will appear later on ThePilot.com and in the newspaper.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.