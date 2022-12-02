Aberdeen has a history — back when it was more known as an industrial crossroads — of agricultural chemical contamination and the extensive cleanup it required. So when a company that sells agricultural products sought permission recently to move its business closer to town, the town’s Board of Commissioners wanted to be especially careful with how it permitted that.
The board last month approved an amendment to its development rules that will allow SiteOne Landscape Supply to relocate from its current location off N.C. 211 to the corner of Anderson and Taylor Street. The company, which stores and sells supplies for landscaping needs, including fertilizers and pesticides, has to move to make way for an eventual road widening.
The main concern for Aberdeen is how to handle companies whose businesses deal with agricultural and landscaping chemicals in light industrial districts. In order to sell such chemicals, the town designated major and minor wholesale types. The wholesale, major category would allow the sale of chemicals in a building greater than 10,000 square feet.
The town Board of Commissioners approved language to its development rules detailing that “non-airborne toxic chemicals of a standard agricultural or landscaping use shall be required for indoor storage in sealed containers.”
SiteOne already stores fertilizers and pesticides inside, and does not handle anything airborne.
The board initially raised concerns about residential neighborhoods that border the light industrial district in Aberdeen. Mayor Robbie Farrell said the town needed to be careful with the amendment’s wording to protect the community from potentially harmful future developments.
However, future businesses looking to move into the district could have a different impact.
“We want our citizens to feel safe,” Commissioner Teressa Beavers said in a later interview.
That distinction is significant, given the town’s history.
Back in the early decades of the 20th century, Aberdeen was a commercial and rail hub for a number of activities, from storing to transporting various products and chemicals. A few sites catering to the vast agricultural operations in Moore County operated in Aberdeen.
In 1984, state environmental officials discovered a number of abandoned pesticide dumps, dating back to the 1930s and '40s. At the time the chemicals, bags and containers had been buried, the practice was legal. But federal law later required companies to come forward to identify dump sites.
The EPA conducted an emergency cleanup of the five dump sites — three in the N.C. 5 area, one off Roseland Road, and a smaller site on N.C. 211 near the old Ciba-Geigy plant — hauling away pesticide waste and contaminated soil to an approved hazardous waste landfill.
The pesticide plant on N.C. 5 was part of the Farm Chemicals site, where three companies formulated pesticides. Taylor Chemical Co. operated there from 1936 to 1964. E-Z Flo, owned by Union Carbide Corp., operated it from 1964-1972, and Farm Chemicals Inc. operated it from l972 until it closed in the early 1980s.
The initial cleanup was paid for from the federal Superfund, while the EPA initiated legal action to recover the costs from a number of companies identified as being responsible for the dumps.
Those sites remain closed off but have been deemed largely to be safe but continue to be monitored.
The new Aberdeen Elementary school off N.C. 5 is within half a mile of two sites. Objections about the school’s placement rose in 2019, about six months after the groundbreaking. However, a geological survey showed that both dumps are located at lower elevations than the school and have natural barriers to mitigate any movement of toxins towards the school.
Further, a Phase II environmental study — a comprehensive analysis of the soil and water on the property — was commissioned in 2019 following protests about the schools location. Results of the report indicated no “significant environmental risks.”
Chemicals and flammable materials found in the soil were well below the concentration needed for further remediation. The groundwater samples were similar. Further, the school utilizes Aberdeen’s town water system — not the groundwater on site.
The text amendment to the town’s development regulations regarding this latest request also included increasing the current setbacks and landscape buffers. The applicant suggested these to further protect the residential areas. The landscape buffer will increase from an average width of 45 feet to 55 feet and a minimum width of 35 feet to 50 feet. Setbacks will increase from 40 feet to 55 feet.
Commissioner Wilma Laney first questioned if the buffer was enough of a distance from homes. Through their discussions, the buffer seemed adequate because it coupled with an increase in the minimum setbacks and chemical storage requirements.
In other business during its meeting Nov. 28, the Aberdeen Board of Commissioners also recognized participants in the Citizens Academy Program. Members included Elizabeth Manley, William Manley, Brent Duplessis, Linda Leone, Dana Thimons, Julie Formanski, Wendy Jones and Christopher Pokorny.
