The Aberdeen Town Board of Commissioners congratulated town Police Captain Brian Chavis on Dec. 12 for graduating from the FBI National Academy.
Chavis graduated on Dec. 8 in Quantico, Virginia from the 10-week program, which focused on communication, leadership and fitness.
The Aberdeen Police Department Facebook page posted a congratulations to Chavis, noting that less than one percent of officers have had the opportunity to attend this training program.
Town Manager Paul Sabiston commented on the intensity of the program.
“That academy is the academy to go to for law enforcement and senior law enforcement in the entire country,” Sabiston said. “It’s grueling, it’s intense, and we don’t get to send many officers there, but it's quite an achievement.”
Mayor Robbie Farrell and a few others from the board watched the graduation on TV. Farrell remarked on the great achievement and the number of people who participated from around the world. Almost 240 individuals from 49 states, the District of Columbia and 25 countries graduated from this 284th session of the academy.
In other action, the town board:
* saw new Police Officer Zachary Davis sworn in. Davis went to Union Pines High School and graduated from Appalachian State with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice in 2021;
* was updated on the construction of a shelter at Main Street Park, featuring a covered patio and bathrooms. Sabiston said it should be finished in early January;
* approved the 2023 town board meeting schedule, which is the same as this year with meetings on the second and fourth Monday of each month;
* approved changing the speed limit on Hwy 15-501 to 45 mph between Pee Dee Road and Pinebluff Lake Road, which runs past the new Aberdeen Sportsplex; and
* approved a text amendment that reduces the required distance between a school or religious institution with a business that sells liquor from 50 to 35 feet. Betsy Saye, of Eloise Trading Company, requested the change to sell wine in her retail shop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.