Aberdeen Fire and Rescue Department received a SAFER Grant check Thursday morning. L-R: Rep. Jamie Boles, Senator Tom McInnes, Town Commissioner Teressa V. Beavers, Mayor Pro-tem Bryan Bowles, Aberdeen Mayor Robbie Farrell, Captain Alan Holmes, Rep. Richard Hudson, Aberdeen Fire Marshal Richard Saunders, Aberdeen Fire Chief Phillip Richardson, Aberdeen Town Manager Paul Sabiston, Deputy Chief Jeremiah Johnson and Lieutenant Seth Yarborough.
The Aberdeen Fire and Rescue Department will hire six full-time firefighters thanks to a federal grant, presented to the department Thursday morning by Congressman Richard Hudson. The grant totals $825,792 and will pay for three years of employment.
“We are very fortunate to be able to receive the grant,” Fire Chief Phillip Richardson said.
The Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant is issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in an effort to help fire departments reduce response times and better manage their number of emergency calls.
“One of the big issues is staffing, especially when you're talking about small towns, and so the SAFER grant just gives us the ability to add some positions,” Hudson said. “And here the chief has done a tremendous job. He's got a very good retention rate, better than most, and they've been able to use these SAFER grants to add 18 positions.”
This is Aberdeen’s third time receiving SAFER funds. They last received funds in 2017, also with the help of Hudson, for the hiring of new firefighters. Richardson detailed how the grant this year will aid the department.
“That's going to actually allow us to put two more personnel per shift,” Richardson said. “One of our problems in this community is multiple calls at one time, and that second call needs the same response that the first call got. So we gotta make sure we have the personnel available — trained professionals — to go out and answer call one and call two.”
Moore County fire departments operate within a mutual aid system, meaning that other departments respond to calls in an effort to look after residents across the whole county.
“If there's a fire in Aberdeen, you're going to see a Southern Pines and a Pinehurst truck,” Richardson said. “If there's a fire in Pinehurst, you're going to see an Aberdeen and Southern Pines truck — we work together like that.”
FEMA has awarded around $4.8 billion in SAFER funds as of 2021. Hudson spoke to the importance of maintaining and continuing this grant in order to serve communities.
“I recognize how important our fire departments are to our communities,” Hudson said. “You know these folks put their life on the line every day. They're right on call on a moment's notice, and I appreciate their service, so I try to do anything I can to support them.”
Those interested in one of these six positions can apply until noon on Oct. 19. Information about these positions is available online, at townofaberdeen.net/employment.
“This will go a long way to us having a full complement of firemen for the town of Aberdeen,” Mayor Robert Farrell said. “It will help us fill up all of our positions and — it's awful tough finding firemen today — this should go a long way to relieve that problem.”
