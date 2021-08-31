A railroad operation near downtown Aberdeen has drawn complaints from residents about dust and noise.
Located off West Maple Street, the site is owned by the Aberdeen & Rockfish Railroad Company but leased to A&J Transport, which uses the property to transfer agricultural lime powder from trains to hauling trucks.
This process often leaves residue in the air, clouding the area around the site.
Paul Sabiston, manager of Aberdeen, said the residue has prompted multiple complaints from residents over the past two years. The town has also received complaints about noise coming from the site in the early morning, an issue Sabiston said the business has worked to address by implementing “more closely defined operating hours.”
“The owner understands the noise ordinance and adheres to that,” Sabiston said during last week’s meeting of the Aberdeen Board of Commissioners. “Not to say there haven’t been complaints since that change occurred, but largely it seems to have been addressed. That aside, I still think the noise of those trucks in and of themselves, even during those hours, is a source of complaints from some of the surrounding property owners.”
Candice Hitchcock, who lives at the nearby corner of Fayetteville and Maple streets, said the site had not been developed when she and her husband bought their home in 1999. Addressing the commissioners, Hitchcock said there was “absolutely no way to predict what would happen” when the operation began about a decade later.
“I remember going down to the site at 2 a.m. in 2011 because there was a horrific noise going on,” she said. “One of the trucks was off-loading and I’m just looking at this person in disbelief. I called the railroad the next morning and spoke with a man who basically laughed at me and didn’t seem to be too concerned about the activity that was happening at that time of night.”
The situation has grown “progressively worse” since then, according to Hitchcock.
“We have been witness to giant amounts of dust going into the air on a regular basis,” she said. “And we have had trucks, as many as 12 a day, going back and forth by our house, part of which sits 24 feet from the road. Some of the truck drivers will come down the hill and blow their air brakes or honk their horns just to irritate us.”
Diane Innes, who also lives near the site, asked the commissioners to “consider the health of the people in the area.”
“I get real concerned when I’m out walking and see big plumes of dust and know that I have to walk through it,” she said. “It can’t be healthy.”
Hugh Hinton, owner of A&J Transport, told the commissioners that no violations were documented at the site during a recent visit by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. He added that the business has taken recommended steps to reduce the spread of the powder.
“We’ve put sprinklers out there to keep the dust down,” Hinton said. “We’ve also put gravel out there for the trucks to go over so the residue goes down into the rocks.”
The commissioners later discussed the matter in closed session with T.C. Morphis, the town attorney. After the meeting, Sabiston told The Pilot that Morphis is “going to reach out to the operator to see if some improvements can be made” at the site.
