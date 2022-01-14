Moore County Schools’ single remaining surplus campus is back up for grabs after a pending sale fell through.
The district was set to close in November on the sale of the old Aberdeen Primary campus to the Network Commerce Association, a limited liability company based in Raleigh. But on the scheduled closing date the company requested a delay, citing a last-minute disagreement with its lender over the closing documents.
The Network Commerce Association's director, Doctor Aal-Anubia, told the school board last summer that he planned to convert the old school into a community center.
When the school board asked for proof of lender approval, and for the potential buyer to pay for ongoing property maintenance at $50 per day, the company backed out of the sale entirely.
Until then, the sale of Aberdeen Primary was shaping up to be more straightforward than the other three school sales that went through last year: Southern Pines Elementary to Moore Montessori Community School for $1.6 million, Southern Pines Primary to the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust for $685,000, and Aberdeen Elementary to the Town of Aberdeen for $900,000.
The four schools were effectively consolidated into two new K-5 schools, one serving Aberdeen that opened in the fall of 2020 and one serving Southern Pines that opened a year ago.
Moore County Schools opened bidding on Aberdeen Primary in late 2020 after a $120,000 offer from a local youth athletic organization.
Over the next seven months, four bidders entered 12 competing bids. The Network Commerce Association’s bid of $473,100 was the highest, and stood unchallenged for the required 10-day upset period.
Now that they’ve dropped out, Moore County Schools will keep the $23,750 security deposit as a penalty and put the old campus back on the market.
Aberdeen Primary sits on just over seven acres on Keyser Street, just off of N.C. 211. The district held off on upgrades and major repairs for more than a decade, electing to spend money on schools in more serviceable condition rather than one administrators hoped to close.
On Monday the school board agreed to accept a new bid for the facility: $200,000 from homebuilder Ron Jackson, who also bid on the school several times last year as Drain the Swamp, LLC.
“After reaching out to all the parties who expressed an interest previously in the property, and discussing with them the opportunity to submit an offer for it, we received only one offer for the property,” said John Birath, Moore County Schools’ director for operations.
From here, the bidding process will proceed as it did last year. The district will advertise the sale and accept competing offers, usually at a minimum increment over the standing bid. If other bids come in, that step will be repeated until one stands unchallenged for 10 days.
Board member Robert Levy, who has consistently been a proponent of retaining existing school properties for future use, asked administrators to look into the cost of demolishing the Aberdeen Primary buildings.
“I don’t know, it could be the new science and technology STEM academy one of these days in the future or something like that. It seems to me that $200,000 is a very small amount for us to forgo eight acres of land,” he said.
“In the back of our minds, there will come a time when we’re going to need land to put a school on.”
Engaging in the upset bid process does not commit the district to selling property for the highest bid, or at all. The school board will consider the highest offer once bidding is complete.
“We can make that decision when we find out how much we’re going to get,” said board member Ed Dennison. “We don’t have to accept the final bid.”
