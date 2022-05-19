The Aberdeen Police Department will host a leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics NC on Saturday, May 21. Come out, and support a great cause! You can run, walk or just come to cheer on participants.
Registration for the run will start at 8:30 a.m. in the Trident Marketing parking lot at 1930 Poplar St., Aberdeen. The Torch Run will begin at 9 a.m. for those registered to run or walk. A $20 donation covers the cost, and includes a Law Enforcement Torch Run T-shirt. All runners must wear the T-shirt to participate. If you already have a shirt, you’re covered!
Ice Breakers Snoball treats will be available to purchase at the event.
Southbound North Poplar Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for the duration of the race. The portion of street closed stretches from Trident Marketing to Peach Avenue.
Northbound North Poplar Street will be open for limited vehicle access for impacted residents living in the neighboring area.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run® (LETR) for Special Olympics is the largest year-round public awareness and grass-roots fundraising campaign for Special Olympics. Known as Guardians of the Flame, law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes carry the Flame of Hope into the Opening Ceremony of local competitions, and into Special Olympics State, National, Regional and World Games. Annually, more than 110,000 dedicated and compassionate law enforcement members carry the “Flame of Hope,” symbolizing courage and the celebration of diversity, uniting communities around the globe.
Here in North Carolina, nearly 2,000 law enforcement personnel support the NC LETR annually.
