A viral Facebook video about what was initially reported as an attempted child abduction at Walmart in Aberdeen ignited a firestorm of discussion and rumors before it was removed from the social media platform Friday.
As Aberdeen Police investigate, the woman who posted the video worries “things were blown out of proportion.”
Police Chief Carl Colasacco said officers are reviewing video surveillance and trying to locate the multiple individuals allegedly involved. He also remains in close contact with the complainant.
“There was no abduction. We take those allegations seriously, by all means,” said Colasacco, “but there was never any (hands-on) contact or any type of grabbing. Right now, we are trying to verify more information. We are trying to find out who they were and want to talk to them.”
In the video shared Thursday afternoon, two women allege that while shopping with a young child, they noticed that a man had followed them to the check-out register and had begun taking photos of the child using his cell phone.
“I said if you keep taking pictures, there is going to be a problem. That is when he walked off,” said the woman who posted the video, who spoke to The Pilot on condition of anonymity. “That’s when I saw there were others also heading to the registers. There were six of them.”
The woman said she told the Walmart cashier, who immediately notified store security, and also called 911 to report the incident.
“They were taking pictures and that is not against the law, but we don’t know what their intentions were,” she said. “[Aberdeen police] are very aware of the situation and we are letting them do their investigation.”
After the incident, the two women went live on Facebook with the intention to share their thoughts on the experience with family and friends. It immediately went viral, and had been viewed by 300,000 people before it was removed. While the social media platform is known for removing videos that violate its standards, it is not clear if that is what happened in this case.
“There was no abduction,” the woman said. “People just ran with the story and I can’t speak to their experience. We were just speaking our truth.”
“I just want people in the community to be aware and remain vigilant. Aberdeen Police are investigating and we are trying to let them do their job.”
Laura Douglass can be reached at 910-693-2474 or laura@thepilot.com.
(2) comments
Thanks for sharing this and getting the story straight.
Another Trumptard stupid comment
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.