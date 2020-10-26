The Aberdeen Board of Commissioners on Monday reviewed a miniature model of the sculpture that will greet visitors at the town’s new police station.
Addressing the commissioners, Detective Shannon Darling said the police department is collecting donations to pay for the 6-foot-tall sculpture. Fundraising efforts, which began before the coronavirus pandemic, have so far yielded about 13 percent of the estimated $45,000 price tag.
“We are hoping to start some significant fundraising, COVID allowing, in the springtime,” Darling said. “We’ve got a long way to go, but we’re still really determined to do it and we hope to get the ball rolling soon.”
In the meantime, local youngster Mollie Colasacco will be selling lemonade to raise money for the sculpture’s construction on Nov. 7 at Ed’s Gun Shop in Vass. Darling said residents can also make donations using an online form on the police department’s website.
Aberdeen leaders broke ground earlier this month at the future site of the new station, a $5.8 million facility that will provide more space for the growing agency. When the sculpture was first announced a year ago, Darling described it as a memorial to show “appreciation for law enforcement officers” as well as the “department’s relationship with the community itself.”
“It’s a life-size, solid bronze statue,” Darling said Monday of the monument, which depicts a policeman holding the hand of a child. “It’s something that will be around forever and will withstand the elements.”
The sculpture is being built by Brodin Studios, a Minnesota company that promotes itself as “being owned and operated for over 30 years by police officers and firefighters.” Darling said payments have already been sent to the company, and there is no deadline to pay for the project in full.
After calling the sculpture a “worthy endeavor,” Mayor Robbie Farrell noted that “there is a movement” underway to erect a memorial emblazoned with the names of past and present town commissioners. One such individual, Farrell said, was Thomas Lloyd Harris, a former commissioner, restaurant manager and volunteer firefighter who died Thursday. He was 88.
“If you’ve lived here long enough to know Lloyd, he was an original citizen,” Farrell said. “He was a great guy and he always told you exactly how he felt.”
(1) comment
Nice idea. Why not engage a sculptor here in our area? Ask them to donate their labor and pay only for material costs. One could have also used 3D scanning and 3D printing for this. Would make a good student project for all the schools teaching these things, like NCSU.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.