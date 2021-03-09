The Aberdeen Police Department will begin offering $2,000 sign-on bonuses in an effort to attract new officers.
Addressing town commissioners on Monday, Police Chief Carl Colasacco said the agency is having difficulty filling three vacant officer positions and an investigator opening. He said the pool of applicants has dwindled because of the coronavirus pandemic, with fewer aspiring officers able to attend the classes needed to obtain their Basic Law Enforcement certification.
“Staff has researched police salaries for surrounding municipalities and feels our salaries and benefits are solid and competitive,” Colasacco said. “We are looking for something to set us apart and create a draw for candidates to want to choose the Aberdeen Police Department versus another police department.”
Under the incentive plan adopted by the commissioners, new members of the department will receive $1,000 after they are hired and an additional $1,000 following a six-month probationary period. If the employee works for less than two years, they must repay the bonus.
Paul Sabiston, manager of the town, said sign-on bonuses are a “fairly unique” recruitment tool in law enforcement.
“We couldn’t find any jurisdictions in the immediate area that are actually doing this,” he said. “We think it will give us a significant advantage.”
The starting salary for a full-time police officer in Aberdeen is $35,685, according to the town’s website.
In other business on Monday, the commissioners voted to make a $32,900 deposit to complete construction of a memorial statue at the entrance of the new police station, which is currently under construction. The police department has already raised more than $16,000 in donations to pay for the $45,000 sculpture.
“We feel comfortable that we will have sufficient funds to pay for this on the front-end, with the idea being there will be more donations flowing in between now and (the station’s grand opening) that we can add back to that fund,” Sabiston said.
Construction of the $5.8 million police station is expected to be completed in October, according to Colasacco.
