The Aberdeen Police Department posted still images from security camera footage from the Walmart on Turner Street in Aberdeen asking for the public to help identifying the person in the images.
The images, dated last Wednesday, show a person wearing a gaiter covering most of their face and neck, wearing a hat. The images also show the vehicle believed to have been driven by the subject, a navy or dark colored 2000s Ford Explorer Sport Trac.
Anyone with information can contact the Aberdeen Police Department at 910-944-9721 or the Tip Line at 910-944-4561
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.