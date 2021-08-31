APD1.jpeg

The subject at Walmart that Aberdeen Police are looking for help identifying.

 Aberdeen PD photo

The Aberdeen Police Department posted still images from security camera footage from the Walmart on Turner Street in Aberdeen asking for the public to help identifying the person in the images.

The images, dated last Wednesday, show a person wearing a gaiter covering most of their face and neck, wearing a hat. The images also show the vehicle believed to have been driven by the subject, a navy or dark colored 2000s Ford Explorer Sport Trac.

APD2.jpeg

The vehicle believed to be driven by the subject the Aberdeen Police Department is looking to identify.

Anyone with information can contact the Aberdeen Police Department at 910-944-9721 or the Tip Line at 910-944-4561

