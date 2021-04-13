The Aberdeen Board of Commissioners has approved an ordinance allowing golf carts on certain streets in the Legacy Lakes subdivision.
Following a public hearing on Monday, the commissioners unanimously voted in support of the ordinance. Justin Westbrook, planning director for Aberdeen, said the measure will apply to roads that have been named but yet been constructed in Legacy Lakes, which is being expanded in phases near U.S. 15-501.
Commissioner Joe Dannelley asked Westbrook to research the feasibility of a broader ordinance that would allow golf carts in other neighborhoods throughout town.
“Years ago, I had a resident approach me who does not live in Legacy Lakes who wished to drive a golf cart around his neighborhood, all within compliance of permits, speed limits and those things,” he said. “Potentially, we could have other communities petition the town to add their names to the list.”
Tim Marcham, the only resident who spoke during the public hearing, said he favored Dannelley’s idea.
“I agree that some of the other neighbors should be included rather than it just being limited to Legacy Lakes,” said Marcham, who lives in the Forest Hills subdivision.
Also on Monday, the commissioners accepted the resignation of Allen “Bill” Prevatte as vice chairman of the town’s planning board. Prevatte, who was appointed to the board in 2016, is leaving because of health issues, according to his letter of resignation.
“Bill’s been a faithful member of the planning board for a number of years,” Mayor Robbie Farrell said. “His family goes back several generations in this area. We’re going to miss him.”
Westbrook said two people have expressed interest in filling Prevatte’s vacant seat. The commissioners plan to make an appointment later this month.
