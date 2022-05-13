The Neon Rooster has crafted a niche as the area’s only dedicated, original music venue. Opened in late October in what was the Poplar Knight Spot, former home of The Rooster’s Wife, new owners Derrick Numbers and his wife, Dr. Malgorzata (Gosia) Kasperska, reimagined the space with a more rock ’n’ roll vibe.
Come Thursdays, the venue morphs into an incubator of sorts, where local musicians mix and mingle, create new bands and debut new songs.
“We’re seeing this cross-pollination going on with these artists which is really cool. A handful of bands that have sprung up are leading this thing and a lot of that is coming out of Aberdeen,” Numbers said.
A Nashville native, Numbers grew up playing music and earned a degree in music business before enlisting in the Army. It was while stationed at Fort Bragg that he discovered southern Moore County. The couple made the move permanent and Numbers handles marketing and videography for Casino Guitars in downtown Southern Pines.
When a mutual friend told Numbers that Janet Kenworthy was selling her Aberdeen storefront, he jumped at the opportunity.
“It had always been a dream of mine to own a music venue,” Numbers said.
The Neon Rooster opened in late October, with an urban, sleek look that welcomes all ages to its live music shows, and occasionally comedy and other acts, Thursday through Sunday. On weekends, Numbers brings in national touring acts.
Thursdays, however, are about community. One Thursday will be an open mic night, another Thursday will be a blues jam session, another Thursday might see the Neon Rooster’s house band, “The Jonathan Robinson Band,” perform, and another Thursday will spotlight local Indie rock artists.
“It’s geared toward local musicians, feeding our local musicians,” Numbers said. “Having these events on Thursdays is an opportunity for many musicians that may otherwise be in bands performing on weekends to cross paths. They can jam together and bands are being formed from these nights.”
Sean Diesfeld, a 24-year-old musician and music producer from Carthage, headlined a sold-out show in April with his band, The Violet Exploit. Numbers said Diesfeld has also been instrumental in putting together additional indie rock nights at Neon Rooster with other local acts, such as Weymouth and The Little Trees.
“We learned from Sean’s show, in particular, how to grow these events with involvement from a lot of other small business that are in the creative arts. Whether it is a cool vintage store or that person who makes hats from scratch, we are trying to pull in the creative art people in Moore County to be part of this,” he said.
“What is neat about these shows is we’re going back to the old school format of multiple bands playing on one night, which really lends itself to the indie rock part,” Numbers said. “What separates these bands from say someone you see at a local brewery, is they are playing all their own original music. This is a show! This isn’t background stuff. These are young musicians who are working hard to write, produce and they record their own music. That is what makes these really cool events.”
Next up on Thursday, May 19, Logan Duke, Julia Golden, the Little Ones and The Butcher will take the stage.
Duke, a graduating senior from Union Pines High School, began playing guitar in fourth grade and picked it back up, more seriously, in his teens. Encouraged by a friend, he tried singing and started writing his own music.
His initial efforts were inspired by folk artists, from Bob Dylan to the Milk Carton Kids, and also Dave Rawlings Machine. These days he’s more into art rock or what he describes as alt rock music, playing all of the instruments when he records — guitar, bass, drums, keyboards — and he sings.
Duke is releasing a five-song EP titled “Cityscape,” produced by Jose Gonzalez at JGonz Audio, in Sanford.
“The EP, in general, is more of who I am as a songwriter. I put out three singles before that were more hard rock, pop and punk, but I don’t write like that a lot anymore. I feel the EP is more representative of who I am,” Duke said.
The young musician has been a regular at the Neon Rooster since its doors opened last fall.
“It is a place where you can really express yourself as an artist. This town had a need for that. There is a lot of new energy and a lot of long energy as well. That is why I chose to have my show at Neon … being able to play originals and believe in yourself as an artist.”
Duke said he was impressed by Julia Golden’s talent when he saw her perform at an open mic event, and invited her to perform .
“She is amazing, like a mini-Ariana Grande!” he said.
Julia Armitage, who performs under her stage name Julia Golden, is a fellow student at Union Pines High School. The rising junior was recently accepting on scholarship to finish her high school education at Interlochen Arts Academy. Located in northern Michigan, Interlochen’s notable alumna include Josh Groban and Jewel. In addition, she will attend Stagedoor Manor, in New York City, for a three-week intensive program to study musical theater this summer.
“I’ve always been enamored with the arts. Music is the most important thing to me,” she said.
Golden has played at Drum and Quill, Southern Pines Growler and opened for The Embers at the first Live After Five event, in Pinehurst, held earlier this year. Come June, she’ll open for “The Stranger” at the Billy Joel tribute concert sponsored by Cooper Ford and presented by Vision4Moore, to benefit Meals on Wheels of the Sandhills.
She admits that moving halfway across the country this September to attend Interlochen is “absolutely terrifying,” but said she’s always looked for opportunities to make a future career in the arts plausible. “Especially growing up in a small town, as incredible of an arts community that’s here in Moore County, I know there will be more opportunities for me at a school like Interlochen.”
Billy Joel is her favorite artist and said his songwriting is what inspired her to write her own music. She’s also a huge fan of Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks.
“I’m obsessed with 70s music. I love that era. It is my favorite music,” Golden said.
Her songs, she said, reflect her life — books she’s read, movies she’s watched, and people and events that have shaped her.
“It is a form of self-expression. Music is about doing something I love and can use to convey the way I feel about my life experiences.”
The show on May 19 will be Golden’s first time performing at Neon Rooster.
Duke credits Numbers with cultivating a supportive environment for local musicians.
“He started this whole things and has been a big part of this community. Especially with booking events, he is super chill and very easy to approach.”
Numbers is equally enthusiastic about the young artists making their mark in the Sandhills.
“Logan has taken it on himself to create this indie rock night with just high school-aged musicians. All these kids have also come through Casino, as students, so that is a really neat aspect of Casino’s role. You have these musicians coming out of the backroom at the shop and they are doing amazing things,” Numbers said. “Kids who tend to be musicians tend not to fit in everywhere. Some of the places they can fit in are guitar shops, where they can come in and be artsy and creative. And that is the same thing as Neon Rooster. It is a place to be accepted and appreciated and supported.”
“I believe that every famous band had someplace they call home. But when you are 17-18 years old, where can you plan in town? All these kids doing garage band music need a a professional stage and Neon Rooster provides that.”
To view the full schedule and ticket information about upcoming shows, including Logan Duke “Up All Summer, the New Alternative” music night on Thursday, May 19, visit theneonrooster.com.
