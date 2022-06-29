Aberdeen is transitioning to new software that promises to make the town’s process for issuing building permits more efficient for municipal employees and residents alike.
Justin Westbrook, planning director for Aberdeen, said the online software that had been used by the town since 2016 only supports Internet Explorer, which was “retired” earlier this month by Microsoft.
“Internet Explorer is officially shut down and a pending Windows update will delete Internet Explorer from everybody’s machines,” Westbrook said during Monday’s meeting of the Aberdeen Board of Commissioners. “Newer machines cannot even download Internet Explorer, so now the old software is basically useless.”
Addressing the commissioners, Westbrook said his staff found “a better product for about the same price” through CloudPermit, a company based in Virginia. The new software, he said, is “future-proof.”
“Any internet browser including a cell phone will run it,” he said. “No special apps are needed. You just literally log on and go.”
In addition to handling applications for permits, the software includes features that were missing from the town’s previous system, including the ability to schedule building inspections and review the results of inspections.
“Not only will it give staff peace of mind and allow us to be more organized, it should give people pulling permits an easier time doing so,” Westbrook said. “They can also see where things are in the (permitting) process without having to pick up the phone.”
Westbrook said representatives from the company are expected to provide town employees with on-site training for the software, which will take about two months to implement.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.