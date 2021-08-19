Jose Silva Jr.

Jose Silva Jr. 

 Photograph via Moore County Sheriff's Office

An Aberdeen man will spend at least 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty Wednesday to multiple counts of sexual exploitation and taking indecent liberties with a child.

Jose Victor Silva Jr., 35, was arrested in November 2019 following an investigation by the Aberdeen Police Department and the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation. In a news release, District Attorney Michael Hardin wrote that his office has been “working diligently with law enforcement agencies to prosecute backlogged cases that have been in custody for lengthy periods of time.”

“We credit this successful prosecution to the diligent and thorough investigation of the Aberdeen Police Department,” Hardin wrote.

Silva pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation, 13 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation and three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.

He was sentenced to a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 39 years and 11 months. After he is released prison, Silva must register as a sex offender and his location will be monitored for an additional 30 years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days