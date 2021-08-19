An Aberdeen man will spend at least 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty Wednesday to multiple counts of sexual exploitation and taking indecent liberties with a child.
Jose Victor Silva Jr., 35, was arrested in November 2019 following an investigation by the Aberdeen Police Department and the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation. In a news release, District Attorney Michael Hardin wrote that his office has been “working diligently with law enforcement agencies to prosecute backlogged cases that have been in custody for lengthy periods of time.”
“We credit this successful prosecution to the diligent and thorough investigation of the Aberdeen Police Department,” Hardin wrote.
Silva pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation, 13 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation and three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.
He was sentenced to a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 39 years and 11 months. After he is released prison, Silva must register as a sex offender and his location will be monitored for an additional 30 years.
