A year after his arrest, an Aberdeen man has been convicted of multiple sex crimes involving a child.
Terrance Scott Harris, 58, pleaded guilty last week to first-degree sex offense, first-degree sexual exploitation and three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child. He will spend 19 to 27 years in prison.
After completing his sentence, Harris will be monitored for 25 years and will be forced to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life, according to a news release from District Attorney Michael Hardin.
Harris was arrested after the Moore County Sheriff’s Office carried out a search warrant at his home on Aug. 24, 2020. The search was prompted by a “report of a minor who was sexually assaulted by an adult,” the sheriff’s office said at the time.
Hardin, who is district attorney for both Moore and Hoke counties, said his office has been “working diligently with law enforcement agencies to prosecute backlogged cases of defendants who are being held in custody.”
“I would like to thank and give credit to the hard work and dedication of detectives working at the Moore County Sheriff’s Office,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.