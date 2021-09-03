Terrance Scott Harris

Terrance Scott Harris

 Photograph courtesy Moore County Sheriff's Office

A year after his arrest, an Aberdeen man has been convicted of multiple sex crimes involving a child.

Terrance Scott Harris, 58, pleaded guilty last week to first-degree sex offense, first-degree sexual exploitation and three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child. He will spend 19 to 27 years in prison.

After completing his sentence, Harris will be monitored for 25 years and will be forced to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life, according to a news release from District Attorney Michael Hardin.

Harris was arrested after the Moore County Sheriff’s Office carried out a search warrant at his home on Aug. 24, 2020. The search was prompted by a “report of a minor who was sexually assaulted by an adult,” the sheriff’s office said at the time.

Hardin, who is district attorney for both Moore and Hoke counties, said his office has been “working diligently with law enforcement agencies to prosecute backlogged cases of defendants who are being held in custody.”

“I would like to thank and give credit to the hard work and dedication of detectives working at the Moore County Sheriff’s Office,” he said.

