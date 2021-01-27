An Aberdeen man has died after he was struck and killed by a vehicle on Wednesday morning.
The N.C. State Highway Patrol report said that Jeffrey Wayne Morgan, 63, of Aberdeen was killed after a passenger vehicle struck him while he was walking on Sand Pit Road before 5 a.m.
No other injuries were reported from the accident.
This story is developing.
(1) comment
God rest his soul.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.