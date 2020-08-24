Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announces the arrest of one individual for a sexual offense of a child in the Aberdeen area of Moore County.
An Aberdeen man is facing several sex-related charges after his arrest by Moore County Sheriff's deputies.
Authorities say they received a report on Sunday, Aug. 23, regarding a minor who was sexually assaulted by an adult. After further investigation, detectives conducted a search warrant and arrested the suspect at his residence.
Detectives arrested Terrance Scott Harris, 57, of Aberdeen. Harris was charged with one count of Indecent Liberties with a Child and eight counts of First-Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.
Harris was taken to the Moore County Detention Center and given a $75,000 secured bond and is first scheduled to appear in Moore County District Court on Sept. 20.
