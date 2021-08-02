An Aberdeen man was arrested Saturday in connection with a breaking and entering incident, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday.
Jacob Wayne Parsons, 22, was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods, and felony possession of burglary tools. He was jailed in the Moore County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.
He is scheduled to appear in Moore County District Court on Aug. 26.
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields reported that deputies responded to a residence in the Aberdeen area on July 31, after a male subject was observed on camera breaking into a home.
Prior to law enforcement arriving on scene the suspect was detained by the homeowner in the yard outside of the home. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and property stolen from the home was recovered.
Anyone with information regarding this case or any other case is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Line at (910) 947-4444.
