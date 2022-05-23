The $17 million budget adopted by the Aberdeen Board of Commissioners on Monday maintains the town’s current property tax rate through the upcoming fiscal year.
Residents will continue to pay 49 cents for every $100 in valuation under the approved budget. The base rates for water and sewer services will also remain the same.
The budget does include a slight increase to the town’s garbage collection rates. Residents and businesses will both pay $1 more for the service, which is billed bi-monthly.
Garbage collection for residential customers will cost $32 every two months, while commercial customers will pay $37. Paul Sabiston, manager of Aberdeen, said the higher rates are necessary to “absorb the increased tipping fees” charged by the county.
“There are some smaller rate increases but no tax increase, which is always something I take pride in trying to avoid if at all possible,” he said of the budget.
The spending plan sets aside funds to hire a new full-time employee and to buy three additional vehicles for the Aberdeen Police Department. Town employees will see a 6-percent jump in pay to help offset cost-of-living increases.
Over $1.7 million in capital projects are earmarked in the budget. The most expensive item is a $400,000 plan to make street improvements using Powell Bill funds from the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Some other large expenditures include:
• $381.000 for water system projects;
• $209,000 to expand parking and improve sidewalks in downtown Aberdeen;
• $138,000 to buy a new dump truck and excavator for the Public Works Department;
• $130,000 for improvements to local parks and the construction of an outdoor shelter.
Sabiston said he was “proud to recommend” the budget, believing it shows “good interplay with regard to what’s needed, what’s affordable and what the board thinks is appropriate for the town.” Following a public hearing in which no one spoke, the commissioners voted unanimously in favor of adopting the budget.
“We have a great town that’s growing and this budget reflects the growth that we’re experiencing,” Mayor Robbie Farrell said. “We have to pay for more things, repair more things, keep more things going and hire more people, and that’s a sign that our town is growing.”
He added: “The items that have been requested are not frivolous. They’re things that we need. Each department has made a request for certain items, and as long as we can pay for them and they go to the departments that need them to enhance their ability to do their job, then that’s what we’re up here to do.”
Aberdeen Budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 by Jaymie Baxley on Scribd
(0) comments
