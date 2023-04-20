The town of Aberdeen is looking to increase amenities at the Aberdeen-Ransdell Sportsplex now that the main components of the facility are complete.
Adam Crocker, director of parks and recreation, said the town plans to apply for the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant to create additional opportunities for families and visitors at the Sportsplex.
“The idea now is to cater towards the families who are out here while their kids are playing soccer and give them more options,” Crocker said.
Work on the Sportsplex began in 2020 when the town purchased 15 acres and was gifted 17 acres from the Ransdell family off U.S. 15 for the project. The facility includes six soccer fields, lighting, parking areas and an office building with restrooms, concessions and storage.
The latest update to the Sportsplex was the addition of turning lanes at the main entrance, making it safer to get in and out.
The new project includes developing a short walking trail around the fields, a picnic shelter, a playground and a tot lot. The tot lot would feature play equipment for children between two and five years old.
The project is estimated at $300,000. The grant requires a 50 percent local match, so the town will apply for $150,000 and then pay the other half. The funds would also cover other maintenance for the Sportsplex, like erosion control.
People who stopped by the public interest meeting on Thursday night favored the amenities. Katie Baumgardner, who has one child on a soccer team, is at the Sportsplex about three times a week.
She said her two younger children would benefit from the playground and that “the walking path is the most exciting part" for her because she often walks her dog during practices.
Allison Walker, who coaches with the Athletic Club of the Sandhills, has two sons who play soccer. She likes the idea of the walking trail as an opportunity to “get exercise and be safe.”
The Athletic Club of the Sandhills primarily uses the Sportsplex and leases office space in the main building.
The town has previously been awarded funds through the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust to develop Ray’s Mill Park and the building at Aberdeen Lake Park. The town will know about the award by early fall and could get started on the project as soon as next winter.
