The new Aberdeen Library can finally push forward with renovations after receiving an engineer’s report about the condition of the building.
The report listed nothing surprising, Town Manager Paul Sabiston said during a March town meeting. The main elements to fix up are shoring the foundation and repairing some exterior bricks.
The library, located at 123 Exchange St., was donated by the town last year to become a new library. The building was built in 1920 by the Aberdeen Grocery Co., making it one of the town’s historic structures.
The town promised $200,000 for the development of the library, and Aberdeen’s Board of Commissioners recently approved spending up to $63,000 for work on the foundation and walls.
Lined up next is renovating the original windows, which are made of ripple glass. The renovation will include fixing the sill and reglazing the glass, scheduled to start in June. The Historic Preservation Committee approved the work.
The entire library could cost anywhere from $650,000 to $750,000, said Friends of Aberdeen Library President Tom Cruce. Friends is a volunteer-run group that has worked for several years to establish a larger library in town.
Cruce got his estimate from some sources who said it could be as much as $200 per square foot. As a 4,000-square-foot building, that could make it $800,000.
Sabiston spoke briefly about the library during the town’s budget retreat in early March, believing the library could be finished for less than $700,000 and thinking that price is “too high.”
But it’s less than the $1.6 million estimate the town received a few years ago to build a new facility on a nearby property.
The new library will join the Sandhill Regional Library System, which operates across five counties: Anson, Hoke, Montgomery, Richmond and Moore. Moore County’s main library is in Carthage. It also has libraries in Pinebluff, Robbins, Vass and Aberdeen. The current Aberdeen branch is the 960-square-foot Page Memorial Library.
Regional Director Alice Thomas said the new library would be the first within the Moore County system since the Vass branch opened in 2001.
Aberdeen currently cannot host programs because Page Memorial is so small. But once the new library opens, Thomas said programs would start and evolve to reflect what the community wants.
“Each branch has its own personality, so once it opens and we do start having programs, we’ll kind of get to know what is wanted and needed by the Aberdeen residents,” Thomas said.
Fund Raising
The library group has raised about $40,000 since November.
Efforts to increase funds include a brick sale. Cruce said the goal is to sell 1,000 bricks, which will be used in designing the entryway and path to the parking lot. The bricks are $100 each. Information on how to buy bricks is forthcoming on the Friends website: https://www.friendsofaberdeenlibrary.org/.
The group will also host a gala on April 13 at Soiree on South, 111 W. South St., Aberdeen. There will be food, drinks and a silent auction. Storyteller Mitch Capel will emcee the event, and a mystery literature character will roam about with attendees.
“The silent auction will include items from top golf courses, casual and fine dining certificates, themed baskets such as, ‘girls day out,’ gardening, reading, golf, pets, kitchen and more,” Cruce wrote in an email to The Pilot.
Few tickets remain for the event and can be purchased on the Friends website.
The town plans to apply for a $50,000 grant from T-Mobile, which has set a precedent to commit up to $25 million over the next few years “to support small towns across America by funding community projects.” Sabiston believes the library project is a shoo-in for the funds, but he said the town would keep applying until it gets it.
