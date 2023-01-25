The Friends of Aberdeen Library are working hard to push forward with building renovations and fundraising efforts for the new Aberdeen Library.
Friends President Tom Cruce said they hope to work with local companies for the project. They are awaiting an engineering review by Neal Smith Engineering before starting individual projects.
The library, located at 123 Exchange Street, was donated to the group by the town in 2022. It is a historic building, constructed in 1920 by the Aberdeen Grocery Company.
Cruce said the “building has good bones with nearly 18-inch thick brick walls.” Many of the windows contain their original ripple glass, which has a wavy texture. Window restoration will likely happen next month.
The town is working with a UNC Chapel Hill student, who has a degree in architecture and is pursuing a master’s in library science, for the interior design. Cruce said they are expecting plans within the next couple of months.
The town of Aberdeen has invested about $200,000 in the library and is working in partnership with the group. Cruce said the town is excited and supportive of their ideas so far.
The new library will be about four times larger than the Page Memorial library, the second oldest continuous-use library in North Carolina. The additional space will better serve the growing population and provide more opportunities for community programs.
The library will work in partnership with Page Memorial to continue its legacy. The current plan is to use Page Memorial as a museum or archive for the town.
The new library will be a member of the Sandhills Regional Library System (SRLS) and maintained by the town. SRLS is a free public library system with 15 libraries across five counties.
Design Ideas
The group is looking into different flooring options. The original floor, composed of two-inch thick and six-inch wide wood planks, will remain, but because of large gaps between planks and warping, they plan to place a new wood floor on top.
The front area, which has a concrete base, will have cork or bamboo flooring — “something noise absorbent” and “sustainable,” Cruce said.
The original elevator, located in the rear of the building, will stay and be encased for safety. The original scale will likely be removed, but Cruce said they are unsure of the exact plan.
The rear loading deck will also provide outdoor seating. A structure enclosing a section of the deck will be removed to give more space. They plan to add french doors to the back, bringing in more light and connecting the spaces.
A retired architect, who wants to remain anonymous, offered to design the front entrance and walkway to the parking lot, which will be on the right side of the building.
“Our goal is to use all bricks to somewhat match the building itself. That’ll give us the opportunity, or folks in the area the opportunity, to buy bricks in a fundraiser,” Cruce said.
Given the area, there might be up to 800 bricks for personalization.
A Reading Park
The library also owns a lot across the street from the physical building. Cruce said it will become a passive garden, calling it the Library Reading Park.
The park’s design will come from six students in a landscaping course at Sandhills Community College taught by adjunct instructor Jack Douglas. Tabitha Magid, Bonnie Martinez, Brandon Jackson, Erin Jones, Seth Thomspn and Charles Davis presented ideas in October to Cruce and Friends Vice President Dan Kuzminski.
“They were all elaborate, but they all did a wonderful job,” Cruce said.
The Friends’ only request for the park’s design was to include a gazebo. Each student incorporated this wish and presented varied sitting areas with benches, landscaping and paths throughout the site.
“Our hope is we can take some from everyone so each person gets a little bit of recognition because while they are different, there are a lot of similarities,” Cruce said.
Cruce was also excited about the location of the library and the park because they neighbor an art gallery, an artist’s league and a kid’s park on Main Street.
“That's a pretty nice setup, and it's all a block from the center of town,” Cruce said.
Moving Forward
Friends of Aberdeen Library are planning on fundraisers between February and May, with their first one at the Neon Rooster. Derrick Numbers, the owner of the Neon Rooster, approached them and asked to hold a fundraising event.
The event will be on Feb. 5 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., with performances from the McKenzie Brothers and Tony Barnes. All proceeds will go to the library.
The Friends of Aberdeen Library meets on the fourth Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Aberdeen Fire Department. Their next meeting is on Jan. 26.
Cruce hopes to see the library completed by 2025 but said it all depends on funding. Check or money order donations can be mailed to the Friends of Aberdeen Library at P.O. Box 583, Aberdeen.
More information can be found on their updated website, at www.friendsofaberdeenlibrary.org.
Contact Ana Risano at (910) 585-6396 or ana@thepilot.com.
