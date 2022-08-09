During its work session on Monday, the Aberdeen Board of Commissioners approved an ordinance that sets aside nearly $2 million for capital development projects.
Paul Sabiston, manager of Aberdeen, said the projects will be paid for with “special funds” that became available after the town used some of the coronavirus recovery money it received through the American Rescue Plan to cover the salaries of public safety employees.
Surplus money that would have otherwise gone toward the employees’ salaries, he explained, can now be moved to the town’s general fund, freeing up about $1.9 million for other expenditures.
The spending plan approved by the board earmarks $700,000 for water and sewer projects. Among other things, the money will help pay for the “engineering, design and construction of a new water supply system,” according to a memo Sabiston wrote to the commissioners ahead of Monday’s meeting.
The plan also earmarks $400,000 for renovations to the gymnasium and auditorium of the old Aberdeen Primary School campus, which the town bought last year from the Moore County school system for $900,000. Aberdeen officials want to keep the two facilities as town-run amenities while selling off the rest of the 17-acre property for potential residential and commercial development.
Sabiston said he hopes “to replace or even add to” the proposed amount for renovating the gym and auditorium “when we do sell the property and have more funds to work with.”
Other allocations in the plan include:
• $200,000 to renovate the town library;
• $350,000 for general improvements to downtown streets and sidewalks;
• $244,000 for future project needs.
Sabiston noted that the plan is subject to change and is simply meant to “give us some guidance and get the ball rolling.”
“We’re really excited to have some wherewithal and some working capital to move these projects forward,” he said.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
