Aberdeen’s Hilton Garden Inn was recently recognized as the top North American hotel in the chain with the coveted “Connie Award” for 2022.
The 103-room hotel is one of three developed by the McPeake family behind the Aberdeen Commons shopping center off U.S. 15-501, along with the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton and TownPlace Suites by Marriott.
Hilton Garden Inn executives presented the award, named for Hilton Hotels founder Conrad Hilton, to the Aberdeen hotel’s staff during a luncheon last week.
The award is based on hotel experience, using data from guest surveys and scores during anonymous corporate audits. There are 760 Hilton Garden Inn locations in North America and another 250 or so worldwide.
General Manager David Byers announced a round of staff bonuses before presenting employees with a commemorative pin to wear on their uniforms.
“This is like your Super Bowl ring,” he said. “If you think about it, percentage-wise, this is harder to win than a Super Bowl ring.”
The hotel also earned HGI’s Brighter Together Annual Award for 2022, which is based entirely on guest surveys in the categories of overall service, welcoming feel, room cleanliness and problem resolution.
After construction began in late 2018, it opened in December 2020: a less-than-auspicious time in the travel and tourism industry. That meant opening without any on-the-ground training from Hilton.
But Bonnie McPeake said that she learned early on in her experience with Hilton that the brand “delivers the guests”— and expects them to be well looked after on the other end.
“The 100 percent satisfaction took me a while,” she told the hotel’s employees.
“To be in this top spot with Hilton Garden Inn is due to your hard work, dedication and exceptional service. It has paid off. We could not be more proud of each and every one of you for what you have done.”
Hilton Garden Inn primarily serves an upscale business travel niche, offering a full range of amenities on an a la carte basis. The Aberdeen hotel employs about 45 people.
Byers said that most of that staff has been recruited by word-of-mouth from other employees. That’s partly because of a tough job market where people coming off the street to apply for jobs is a rarity.
But it’s turned out that the best way to filter new talent is through existing staff who enjoy their jobs and want to keep it that way.
“I’ve had a lot of people recently ask me, ‘well, how do you do this? How do you win the Connie Award? What do you do?’ and I say I don’t know,” Byers said.
“I think we’re just ourselves. We do what we do. This is who we are. We’ve been fortunate we’ve been able to hire the right people. You want people to work here who are going to do a good job, who are going to support you, so you bring them to us.”
The Connie Award was first announced last month in a web conference. The hotel was among the top one percent of Hilton Garden Inns in 2021.
“I think the staff was really excited about the accomplishment but they didn’t realize the magnitude of it until today,” said Byers.
“When these executives from Hilton come down to recognize the job they’ve done, it really magnified the award.”
Alan Roberts, global head of Hilton Garden Inn, said that though he may have the corporate job title, it is employees in housekeeping, guest and food service that are the true brand ambassadors.
It came as a complete surprise to Roberts, a Pinehurst native and member of Pinecrest High School’s class of 1986, when the Aberdeen location came across his desk as the Connie Award winner.
“You guys earned this fair and square and it’s through the leadership that David sets up, it’s through the enablement that Bonnie and Sammy give this team and the resources they provide you, and you showed out,” he said.
“Thank you for what you’re doing for our guests, because at the end of the day this is the brand to our guests. You represent the brand to the people that really matter.”
The Hilton Garden Inn is located at 155 South Hill Road in Aberdeen. For information or reservations, visit www.hilton.com or call (910) 692-0801.
Contact Mary Kate Murphy at (910) 693-2479 or mkmurphy@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.